New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar

The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner

Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Education
K945

Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City

Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
NOLA.com

Chef Ana Castro named a Food & Wine Best New Chef, and local restaurants make Bon Appetit list of top new restaurants

Food & Wine magazine's list of "Best New Chefs" for 2022 was announced this morning and Ana Castro of Lengua Madre is among the 11 honorees. The restaurant also was honored recently by Bon Appetit magazine, which announced its list of the "50 Best New Restaurants in 2022" on Sept. 8. That list also includes Mister Mao and Seafood Sally's.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed, one injured in New Orleans East traffic wreck

Two motorists were killed and another injured in a traffic wreck Tuesday evening on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, the Police Department said. Officers learned of the crash at 5:53 p.m. at Hayne and Edgelake Court. Police said three people were in the vehicle, one died there and the others were taken to a hospital. Another died later, police said. The third was in stable condition as of 9:17 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

