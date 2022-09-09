Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Who was Week 2's best high school football player in the New Orleans area? Vote now.
Week 2 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area again produced some impressive individual performances. Here's your chance to weigh in and vote for the metro area's Player of the Week. Voters have until noon on Wednesday to cast a vote in this week's poll. If...
NOLA.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
NOLA.com
Louisiana's National Merit semifinalists announced, Baton Rouge Magnet leads state
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists across the nation in the class of 2023. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NOLA.com
Officials confident they've ironed out FSU-LSU crowd issues in time for Saints home opener
Fans need to have a plan before they arrive at the Caesars Superdome for the New Orleans Saints’ home opener Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the message team and stadium officials are trying to deliver to avoid the hassles many fans encountered at the Florida State-LSU game on Sept. 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
After clobbering overmatched foes, Tulane faces litmus test against Kansas State
With lightweights Massachusetts and Alcorn State out of the way, the Tulane football team will find out much more about itself when it punches up in class Saturday at Kansas State. Coach Willie Fritz, who has yet to deliver a knockout blow against a Power Five despite several close calls...
NOLA.com
Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar
The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Urban League Gala, New Orleans Bar Association; Piano Competition reception
Take a bow Tessie Prevost, Leona Tate and Gail Etienne, members of New Orleans Four; Ashley Shelton, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Eugenie Collins, NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter; and Sharon Lavigne, Rise St. James!. They were the 2022 honorees during the Urban League of Louisiana’s annual gala held in...
NOLA.com
Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner
Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Cardell Hayes will not face trial next week in shooting death of Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS — A man who admitted to shooting a former New Orleans Saints star will not start trial next week as scheduled. Cardell Hayes was set to face trial on Sept. 19 in the shooting death of Will Smith. Prosecutors asked for a delay, which was granted Monday.
NOLA.com
14 missing children found in New Orleans area in four months, U.S. Marshals Service says
Fourteen missing or endangered children were found in the New Orleans area during a 4-month operation aimed at doing just that, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday. Operation Summer Knights, an effort that involved local, state and federal agencies and concluded Aug. 31, also saw officers make eight arrests. “I...
NOLA.com
Try these 6 new restaurants for different flavors to shake off the summertime doldrums
It’s been a long, quiet summer in New Orleans, but for me, the seasonal lull has been punctuated by the thrill of finding different, often illuminating flavors in our ever-changing ranks of local restaurants. This summer I’ve been visiting and writing about longstanding restaurants that continue to endure, and...
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
With doughuts, cocktails and creative comfort food, a different District opens downtown
The popular local brand District Donuts. Sliders. Brew. is known for the flavors spelled out in its name — coffee, burger sliders and doughnuts exuberant enough to rival small birthday cakes. The latest addition to the District ranks, however, brings something different and more wide-ranging to downtown New Orleans,...
Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City
Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
NOLA.com
To 'save the city' NOPD advisers suggested massive shift of detectives to patrol duty
After a 10-day tour of New Orleans last month to gauge the state of the city's beleaguered police force, consultants hired by a private foundation recommended a major redeployment of 212 officers from detective and specialty squads to patrol duty. If adopted, the consultants' plan for the New Orleans Police...
NOLA.com
Chef Ana Castro named a Food & Wine Best New Chef, and local restaurants make Bon Appetit list of top new restaurants
Food & Wine magazine's list of "Best New Chefs" for 2022 was announced this morning and Ana Castro of Lengua Madre is among the 11 honorees. The restaurant also was honored recently by Bon Appetit magazine, which announced its list of the "50 Best New Restaurants in 2022" on Sept. 8. That list also includes Mister Mao and Seafood Sally's.
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com
Two killed, one injured in New Orleans East traffic wreck
Two motorists were killed and another injured in a traffic wreck Tuesday evening on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, the Police Department said. Officers learned of the crash at 5:53 p.m. at Hayne and Edgelake Court. Police said three people were in the vehicle, one died there and the others were taken to a hospital. Another died later, police said. The third was in stable condition as of 9:17 p.m.
Comments / 0