FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
z975.com
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville
Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
Two popular Nashville restaurants close their doors for good
Two restaurants are closing their doors for good in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and the M Street's Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
Nashville mother grieving after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. One of the most recent victims died in a shootout outside a restaurant.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.
Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)
Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
Nashville Teacher Injured While Breaking Up School Fight
It's unclear how many students were involved in the brawl.
WSMV
Edgehill neighbors searching for answers after being awakened by gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Edgehill area are searching for answers after being woken by gunfire around 5 a.m. Sunday on what they said is normally a quiet street. People who live along the 1200 block of Sigler Street said they heard three shots ring out. One of...
Coach injured while breaking up fight at McGavock High School
MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Significance of Sears being listed for lease at RiverGate Mall
Another shopping space could soon change hands at the RiverGate Mall. The empty Sears store is up for lease.
Tennessee Mother Shot To Death In Apartment Days Before Her 29th Birthday
Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department found Trashai Siske dead in her apartment following requests to perform a welfare check. A young woman was shot dead in her Tennessee home just days before what would have been her 29th birthday. Trashai Siske was found dead on Sept. 1 inside...
Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting self in hand at Antioch home
A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.
Mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.
Man convicted of shooting brother arrested again in Nashville
A man convicted of shooting his brother in Cheatham County in 2013 is back behind bars Tuesday.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
