Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
TxDOT: Overnight ramp closures for Valley cities
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ramp closures will require several overnight removal and replacements for westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco and Donna. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the overnight lane and ramp closures will be in effect starting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 […]
Free fishing event at Edinburg Municipal Park
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fishing’s Future announces a free fishing event in the city of Edinburg. The non-profit’s social post said an event is set for Sept. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Items to bring: Fishing Poles Fishing Tackle Chairs, Sunscreen Bug Spray Water Bottles Bait Shade Snacks/Lunch Trash Bags All children up […]
Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
kurv.com
Women Joggers Assaulted In San Juan
San Juan police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted three women jogging on the city’s hike and bike trail. Channel 5 News reports a woman on a morning run was grabbed by a man who suddenly appeared on the trail. She was able to get away and escape, and shortly after ran into two other women who said they were grabbed by a man a few minutes earlier. The suspect was last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.
TxDOT announces lane closures in the La Joya area
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced lane closures for the La Joya – Peñitas area. TxDOT said lane closures will be Mon through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Tom Gill & US 83. Overnight closures will be from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. on westbound US 83 Frontage […]
kurv.com
Rio Grande Valley Music Legend Bernal Dies from Cancer at Age 83
A Rio Grande Valley music legend who helped spread the Gospel across Latin America — Paulino Bernal — has died from cancer. He was 83 years old when he passed away Saturday night surrounded by family and friends at DHR Health in Edinburg. Bernal had turned away from...
RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day. Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!
If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
Food Bank RGV provides free food distribution
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV Inc. will host a free food distribution for Santa Rosa residents. According to a Facebook post by Food bank RGV Inc., the free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last, on Tuesday Sept. 13 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center, located […]
Harlingen Police urge public to think railroad safety
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Train safety is something some people may not think of every day, but thousands of people have been killed by them. Train accidents happen more often than you think, but they can be prevented by following standard train safety rules. Never walk, bike, or jog on the tracks. Always stop at […]
KRGV
90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack
A 90-year-old man doing yard work outside his Rio Hondo home died Tuesday after a swarm of bees attacked him. Authorities have not released the victim’s name. Valeriano Bautista – a witness to the incident – said he was doing yard work with the victim. The victim was on a tractor when the bee attack occurred.
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
CBP seizes over $200K of cocaine at Veterans Int’l Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville confiscated a load of alleged cocaine valued at $211,203. According to the agency’s media release, the drugs were hidden within a 2008 Ford vehicle. On Sept. 10 a 19-year-old man, a U.S. citizen who resides in Matamoros, attempted […]
Pharr chief of police resigns
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
Dolores Huerta, Cristela Alonzo joining Beto O'Rourke in San Antonio
The election is less than two months away.
