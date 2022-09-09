San Juan police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted three women jogging on the city’s hike and bike trail. Channel 5 News reports a woman on a morning run was grabbed by a man who suddenly appeared on the trail. She was able to get away and escape, and shortly after ran into two other women who said they were grabbed by a man a few minutes earlier. The suspect was last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.

SAN JUAN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO