Ohio State

Mansfield, OH
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton

CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Akron: Man shot while sitting on his porch

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police were called to the 800 block of Merton Avenue Friday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim told police that he was sitting on his porch and three men...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Grocery prices continue to rise in Northeast Ohio and across the nation as holiday season nears

PARMA, Ohio — Skyrocketing grocery prices are not only causing consumers anxiety at the checkout line, but business owners as well. Lisa Chuppa owns Chuppa's Marketplace in Parma. "We have been getting hit with all of our suppliers with chicken, ground meat, everything. We know that we are fairly competitive with our prices that we charge. We don't think we are any higher or lower than anybody else," she says.
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Gas prices drop 16 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — Drivers in Northeast Ohio are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices throughout the region have dropped within the last week. Gas prices dropped 16.2 cents per gallon, bringing the city’s average to $3.45 per gallon. That’s according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river

HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
MAINE STATE

