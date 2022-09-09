Read full article on original website
Related
'It feels like fate': Northeast Ohio native Christi Paul recalls career journey from CNN to 3News
CLEVELAND — Christi Paul's broadcast journalism life that's taken her from West Virginia and Idaho, to Phoenix, to CNN, to the co-hosting role of 3News' What's Now, began in the basement of her family's home in Bellevue, Ohio. "When I was a kid, I had a typewriter and I'd...
Never Forget: Events across Northeast Ohio reflect, honor lives lost on Sept. 11
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — People of different ages, faiths, and even countries came together in Northeast Ohio on Sunday to commemorate September 11, 2001, and the terrorist attacks that devastated the nation and killed nearly 3,000 people. At Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland brought...
Fall migration now underway for many species of wildlife in Northeast Ohio
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Find a field filled with flowers in the early fall and it may be all a flutter. Monarch butterflies are coming across Lake Erie. They stop to rest and feed up for their long migration to Mexico, but they aren't the only things moving south.
Mega Millions lottery drawing for September 13, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $231 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. The Ohio Lottery says there were 16,872 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$500,000 lottery winner in Rootstown: See where the winning ticket was sold
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — For the second time in less than a week, somebody in Northeast Ohio hit a $500,000 prize in the Lucky For Life lottery. The most recent winner – who won the big prize money from the Saturday night drawing on Sept. 10 – purchased their winning ticket from a Giant Eagle store in Rootstown. Ohio Lottery officials say it was an auto-pick ticket.
Powerball lottery winning numbers from September 12, 2022: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $193 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50
CLEVELAND — According to Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes of Lakewood, Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former long-time Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away at the age of 50. Jennifer was the owner of many Northeast Ohio-based companies including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care,...
Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Case Western Reserve University ranked No. 1 college in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report
OHIO, USA — Case Western Reserve University has always been a proud pillar of Cleveland. This week, it was voted the best college in the state of Ohio. U.S. News & World Report released their rankings of the best colleges in America and Ohio was well represented throughout their list.
Westlake Porter Library remembers Northeast Ohio native who died during the 9/11 attacks in New York
WESTLAKE, Ohio — As Northeast Ohio and the country remember those who lost their lives in the tragic 9/11 attacks 21 years ago, the Westlake Porter Public Library honored a Westlake woman who passed away in the attacks. On Saturday, a ceremony at the Westlake Porter Library unveiled a...
House Bill 99, allowing school employees to be armed, is now in effect in Ohio
CLEVELAND — House Bill 99, which allows school boards in Ohio to choose to arm certain school staff members, and lays out training requirements for those staff members, went into effect Monday, Sept. 12. “What the bill does is essentially reverts back to the prior practice of allowing local...
Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton
CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citizen Oversight Board in Akron: Mayor Dan Horrigan presents proposal to City Council
AKRON, Ohio — “I believe this ordinance is the quickest and most effective way to implement a Citizen Oversight Board here in Akron. It meets or exceeds all of the recommendations we received from the Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce Report, and with Council’s passage I’m confident we could have this Board up and running in early 2023.”
WKYC
Taste of fall: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for September 12, 2022
We're in store for a taste of fall-like weather. 3News' Payton Domschke has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022.
Akron: Man shot while sitting on his porch
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police were called to the 800 block of Merton Avenue Friday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim told police that he was sitting on his porch and three men...
Grocery prices continue to rise in Northeast Ohio and across the nation as holiday season nears
PARMA, Ohio — Skyrocketing grocery prices are not only causing consumers anxiety at the checkout line, but business owners as well. Lisa Chuppa owns Chuppa's Marketplace in Parma. "We have been getting hit with all of our suppliers with chicken, ground meat, everything. We know that we are fairly competitive with our prices that we charge. We don't think we are any higher or lower than anybody else," she says.
Gas prices drop 16 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — Drivers in Northeast Ohio are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices throughout the region have dropped within the last week. Gas prices dropped 16.2 cents per gallon, bringing the city’s average to $3.45 per gallon. That’s according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
WKYC
Cooler temperatures and scattered rain: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for September 13, 2022
It's definitely feeling more like fall today! 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Akron City Council narrowly passes resolution supporting APS superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council passed a resolution on Monday giving its support to embattled Akron Public School Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack. In its evaluation, which was reported in July by the Akron Beacon Journal, several members of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education gave Fowler-Mack harsh reviews after her first year on the job.
WKYC
Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river
HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
Comments / 0