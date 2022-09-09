PARMA, Ohio — Skyrocketing grocery prices are not only causing consumers anxiety at the checkout line, but business owners as well. Lisa Chuppa owns Chuppa's Marketplace in Parma. "We have been getting hit with all of our suppliers with chicken, ground meat, everything. We know that we are fairly competitive with our prices that we charge. We don't think we are any higher or lower than anybody else," she says.

