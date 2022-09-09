Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Parent
2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN
Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
chattanoogacw.com
Blue Man Group coming to Nashville for three show performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Blue Man Group is returning to Nashville for a three-performance gig at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The trailblazing performers have been seen by over 50 million people since their 1991 debut and make a return to Music City on January 24-26 for the three show performance.
Blended Festival combines live music and wine at two-day event
After a successful first year, a popular festival is back in Nashville. The Blended Festival pairs the culinary arts with the performing arts.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee history for kids: Post office closing would be end of an era in Nashville
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
WSMV
Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
travel2next.com
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions
One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.
Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.
z975.com
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville
Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
Nashville Fair begins at Fairgrounds
The gates officially opened Friday night to the first Nashville Fair.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
clarksvillenow.com
Riverfest returns to Clarksville, featuring Dragon Boat race, cardboard boat Regatta
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 33rd annual Riverfest was held this weekend along the banks of the Cumberland River with live music, festival food, drinks, shopping and family fun. The event featured headliner Generation Radio and the annual Riverfest Regatta. : Video and photos of Friday night fun...
Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. One of the most recent victims died in a shootout outside a restaurant.
wpln.org
Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?
Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
wilsonpost.com
Metro Nashville denied release of Titans stadium communications, claiming 'deliberative process'
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville denied an open records request for its internal communications related to Nashville's East Bank, citing a "deliberative process privilege" exemption to the state's open records law. Justin Hayes, a Nashville resident who requested those records, only received notice of the exemption after following...
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)
Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
