Nashville, TN

Nashville Parent

2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN

Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
Blue Man Group coming to Nashville for three show performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Blue Man Group is returning to Nashville for a three-performance gig at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The trailblazing performers have been seen by over 50 million people since their 1991 debut and make a return to Music City on January 24-26 for the three show performance.
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Claiborne Progress

Tennessee history for kids: Post office closing would be end of an era in Nashville

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions

One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville

Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?

Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
