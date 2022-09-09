ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD: Possibly Armed Shoplifter Arrested After Pursuit, Lockdown

As of early this morning, Santa Fe Police had not yet released the names of suspects or charges filed in an incident that locked down a downtown neighborhood yesterday. According to a news release, at approximately 8:36 am yesterday, SFPD responded to a shoplifting incident at Home Depot during which two males entered the store, stole a generator and “brandished a handgun” when confronted by security. Officers attempted a traffic stop near the Yucca Street and Rodeo Road area and initiated pursuit when the driver failed to stop. Officers ended the pursuit near Siringo Road and St. Francis Drive in the interest of public safety. Police relocated the suspect at about 3:10 pm and another vehicle pursuit ended when suspect parked the vehicle behind Whole Hog Café on South Guadalupe Street and fled on foot, leading to a police search and shelter-in-place orders in the area. Officers located the male suspect, whom they suspect was involved in the Home Depot incident. He resisted arrest and was tased (here’s a bystander photo of the arrest from Facebook). Police also took a second female occupant into custody without incident. “This is an active case and developing in real-time, the suspects’ names and the appropriate criminal charges will be released when available,” the news release said.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy's credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran

The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
POJOAQUE, NM
City
Española, NM
Espanola, NM
Government
City
Espanola, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Trash Authority Drops the Ball on Pick-Up

When it comes to garbage pickup throughout Rio Arriba County, some residents are wondering what exactly they are paying for. In a memo to its customers last Friday, North Central Solid Waste Authority General Manager Janet Saucedo announced “temporary service changes for the City of Española and Rio Arriba County residents.” The memo stated: “Effective immediately, we will no longer be picking up trash from side streets, private drives or county roads.” The authority gave residential solid waste customers the option to roll their polycarts to the nearest “major street” or to haul the garbage themselves to a collection center or to the Alcalde Transfer Station.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Public Schools Spring Assessment Results Released

The New Mexico Public Education Department recently released student test data from the 2021-2022 school year. Students from around the state took these tests last spring in the subject areas of language arts, math and science. This was the first year that the state used the New Mexico Measures for...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
SANTA FE, NM
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
rrobserver.com

Governor visits RR Dems, demands people get out and vote

Video: Democrats cheered as Grisham approached the mic and she responded with a little dance. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited RR Sandoval County Democrats on September 7 to remind them what elections are about. And she did it in heels, while standing on a table with a busted knee. In...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Daniella Cressman

The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday

"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Police Blotter: Aug. 31 – Sept. 5, 2022

The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department. Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them. CHRISTOPHER YAZZIE. Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m. / Police arrested Christopher Yazzie, 19, of Los Alamos at 2500...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Former New Mexico fire chief remembers King Charles III's visit in 1982

King Charles III is no stranger to New Mexico. It was 40 years ago when then-Prince Charles III was on the board of world governors for the United World College in Las Vegas. He took a stop in Las Vegas to open the college. KOAT spoke to the man who was the Las Vegas fire chief at the time about the visit. He helped provide protection and first aid during the King's visit.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Three Española Men Charged for Kidnapping and Rape in San Pedro

Three Española men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman in San Pedro in late August, according to court documents. Donnie Deaguero, 45, was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and armed robbery, among other crimes, related to the alleged incident. Jeremy Naranjo,...
ESPANOLA, NM

