Donna High wins ValleyCentral’s Team of the Week
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for week four of High School Football’s Team of the Week. ValleyCentral tallied the viewer votes which revealed Donna High won with 74% of votes. Brownsville Porter followed behind, garnering 18% of viewer votes. PSJA North was also in the running tallying 8% of votes for the […]
PSJA high school football player suffers head injury in football game
A Pharr San-Juan Alamo high school freshman football player is recovering in the hospital after suffering a head injury during a football game nearly two-weeks ago. Aaron Bazan, 14, took a series of hits on the field. "I noticed that he was like off balancing, so I was like something's...
Mercedes cheerleader to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes High School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December. Kalynn Serna, a Mercedes High School student and All-American cheerleader, is part of a select group based on superior cheerleading, dance and leadership skills. All-American titles are delegated at camps operated by […]
Free fishing event at Edinburg Municipal Park
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fishing’s Future announces a free fishing event in the city of Edinburg. The non-profit’s social post said an event is set for Sept. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Items to bring: Fishing Poles Fishing Tackle Chairs, Sunscreen Bug Spray Water Bottles Bait Shade Snacks/Lunch Trash Bags All children up […]
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack
A 90-year-old man doing yard work outside his Rio Hondo home died Tuesday after a swarm of bees attacked him. Authorities have not released the victim’s name. Valeriano Bautista – a witness to the incident – said he was doing yard work with the victim. The victim was on a tractor when the bee attack occurred.
Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
Weslaco to host drive-thru pet vaccine clinic
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Animal Care Services is hosting a drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, the vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday behind Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store, located at 2424 E. Business 23. The clinic […]
UPDATE: SpaceX could close South Texas public beach for most of work week
NEW UPDATE: SpaceX could close Boca Chica Beach, a public Gulf Coast beach that borders Mexico, for most of this work week for tests, according to memos obtained by Border Report on Monday.
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!
If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
Gladys Porter Zoo announces Discount Days for select weekends
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced special discount admission prices for select weekends only. The zoo’s social media post said guests can take part in savings of 68 to 80 percent off regular admission rates. Admission for Brownsville residents will be only $2.00 per adult or child on September 9th, 10th, and 11th. On the weekend […]
Pharr chief of police resigns
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
Dolores Huerta, Cristela Alonzo joining Beto O'Rourke in San Antonio
The election is less than two months away.
Property tax reduction rates expected in RGV
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Businesses and homeowners across McAllen and Edinburg may see a change in their property tax rates. “Of course anything we can do to release some of that stress from the families, especially during this hardship, it’s very much appreciated by the community,” Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Edinburg Johnny […]
Harlingen Police urge public to think railroad safety
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Train safety is something some people may not think of every day, but thousands of people have been killed by them. Train accidents happen more often than you think, but they can be prevented by following standard train safety rules. Never walk, bike, or jog on the tracks. Always stop at […]
Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
