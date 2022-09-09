Read full article on original website
Donna High wins ValleyCentral’s Team of the Week
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for week four of High School Football’s Team of the Week. ValleyCentral tallied the viewer votes which revealed Donna High won with 74% of votes. Brownsville Porter followed behind, garnering 18% of viewer votes. PSJA North was also in the running tallying 8% of votes for the […]
Donna Football Matches Win Total from 2021
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna football team is on a roll to start the 2022 season. The Redskins are 3-0. They won a total of three games in 2021. Donna eclipsed the 50-point mark in two of their three wins. “We have a lot of speed on the...
Mercedes cheerleader to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes High School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December. Kalynn Serna, a Mercedes High School student and All-American cheerleader, is part of a select group based on superior cheerleading, dance and leadership skills. All-American titles are delegated at camps operated by […]
Free fishing event at Edinburg Municipal Park
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fishing’s Future announces a free fishing event in the city of Edinburg. The non-profit’s social post said an event is set for Sept. 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Items to bring: Fishing Poles Fishing Tackle Chairs, Sunscreen Bug Spray Water Bottles Bait Shade Snacks/Lunch Trash Bags All children up […]
kurv.com
Women Joggers Assaulted In San Juan
San Juan police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted three women jogging on the city’s hike and bike trail. Channel 5 News reports a woman on a morning run was grabbed by a man who suddenly appeared on the trail. She was able to get away and escape, and shortly after ran into two other women who said they were grabbed by a man a few minutes earlier. The suspect was last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
Brownsville PD to host 20th annual BBQ fundraiser
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is preparing for their 20th annual Christmas toy drive BBQ fundraiser. According to a Facebook post by Brownsville PD, the fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Brownsville Police Department, located at 3500 W. Alton Gloor. The plate will include […]
Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
Pharr chief of police resigns
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
KRGV
90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack
A 90-year-old man doing yard work outside his Rio Hondo home died Tuesday after a swarm of bees attacked him. Authorities have not released the victim’s name. Valeriano Bautista – a witness to the incident – said he was doing yard work with the victim. The victim was on a tractor when the bee attack occurred.
Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
RGV residents march to remember those killed on 9/11
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Mission, more than a dozen people marched to the Veterans War Memorial in McAllen in remembrance of those killed on September 11, 2001. Patrick Roberts, one of many participants in the march said that day is a day he will never forget. “I was a sophomore in high school when […]
PD: Serial Brownsville robber arraigned on 19 charges
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man involved in multiple robbery schemes in Brownsville was arrested Monday, police say. Victor Manuel Gallegos Martinez was wanted by the Brownsville Police Department for four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight counts of engaging in […]
UPDATE: SpaceX could close South Texas public beach for most of work week
NEW UPDATE: SpaceX could close Boca Chica Beach, a public Gulf Coast beach that borders Mexico, for most of this work week for tests, according to memos obtained by Border Report on Monday.
RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day. Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
Harlingen Police urge public to think railroad safety
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Train safety is something some people may not think of every day, but thousands of people have been killed by them. Train accidents happen more often than you think, but they can be prevented by following standard train safety rules. Never walk, bike, or jog on the tracks. Always stop at […]
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
PD: Drunk woman calls 911 eight times without emergency
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “highly intoxicated” woman was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly without an emergency, while also harassing a dispatcher, police said. Rosa Elia De Leon, a McAllen resident, allegedly made eight “abusive calls” to 911 after being told by dispatchers to call the non-emergency number. According to a police report obtained by […]
