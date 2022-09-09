Read full article on original website
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
kpic
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
kpic
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
kpic
Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
kpic
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
KVAL
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
kpic
Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices
The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
opb.org
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers
Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
‘I’m just terrified’: Santiam Canyon preps for fire danger after 2020 fires
Purposeful power outages continue throughout the state -- including along the North Santiam Canyon where the historic 2020 wildfires tore through numerous towns.
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
focushillsboro.com
Over The Weekend Wildfires In Oregon Forced People To Leave Their Homes
Due to wind-driven wildfires, thousands of Oregonians had to leave their homes over the weekend. People in the West are experiencing it more frequently as a result of the region’s consistently hotter and drier summers. Some people had previously run from impending flames. The McIver Fire in Clackamas County...
kpic
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
oregontoday.net
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
