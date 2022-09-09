ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

LTD bus service restored to Oakridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices

The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
LANE COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
SALEM, OR
focushillsboro.com

Over The Weekend Wildfires In Oregon Forced People To Leave Their Homes

Due to wind-driven wildfires, thousands of Oregonians had to leave their homes over the weekend. People in the West are experiencing it more frequently as a result of the region’s consistently hotter and drier summers. Some people had previously run from impending flames. The McIver Fire in Clackamas County...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8

Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
POLK COUNTY, OR

