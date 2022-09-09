In this post, we will show you how to set a custom theme in Windows Terminal app on a Windows 11/10 computer. This is a new feature of Windows Terminal that helps to create multiple custom themes and then you can apply any of those themes with a few mouse clicks. In the custom theme, you can set the tab background color or color for the focused tab, color for the tab row of the active window, unfocused tabs (or background tabs), and color for the tab row for the background window. You can see the same in the screenshot added below.

