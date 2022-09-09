ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

fox29.com

York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor

DOVER, Del. - Embattled Delaware state auditor Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal charges, was defeated by political newcomer Lydia York in a Democratic primary contest. York is an attorney who had been endorsed by the state Democratic party. York will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement in Louisiana announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children in the state, as well as successfully locating an additional child, as part of a four-month-long operation. Eight people were also arrested as part of the sting, called operation "Summer Knights" and led by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox29.com

Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus accident: 'Difficult situation'

Country musician John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after his tour bus went off the road, resulting in the star and two others being seriously injured. Montgomery, a Kentucky native, was nearing his home state when his tour bus "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, per WATE.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox29.com

New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban

TRENTON - New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags. Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.
ADVOCACY
