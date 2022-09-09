Read full article on original website
Pa. House committee votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House committee has voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order says committee members unanimously recommended that Krasner be held in contempt due to his failure to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month.
Former Coppin basketball star, Pennsylvania coach Larry Yarbray dies in bike crash
Yarbray was the starting point guard at Coppin State University in 1990 when the team made history with its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. He also holds the school's record for 622 career assists. The 51-year-old had also been the head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College for the past five seasons.
York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor
DOVER, Del. - Embattled Delaware state auditor Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal charges, was defeated by political newcomer Lydia York in a Democratic primary contest. York is an attorney who had been endorsed by the state Democratic party. York will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children across Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement in Louisiana announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children in the state, as well as successfully locating an additional child, as part of a four-month-long operation. Eight people were also arrested as part of the sting, called operation "Summer Knights" and led by...
Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus accident: 'Difficult situation'
Country musician John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after his tour bus went off the road, resulting in the star and two others being seriously injured. Montgomery, a Kentucky native, was nearing his home state when his tour bus "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, per WATE.
Pennsylvania nanny accused of using a parent's credit card for high-end shopping spree
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania nanny is accused of using a parent's credit card to rack up thousands in charges, including a shopping spree at several high-end retail stores. Jessica Gadebusch, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony after authorities say the parents of two noticed nearly...
New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban
TRENTON - New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags. Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
Weather Authority: Rain set to clear out for sunny Tuesday afternoon ahead of dry, seasonable week
PHILADELPHIA - A line of thunderstorms from a cold front is moving quickly through the area ahead of another cold front, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been canceled after Sussex County was hit with severe conditions, including heavy downpours and thunder. As both cold...
