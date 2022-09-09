As Gamecocks face No. 16 Arkansas, 4 things to watch and a prediction

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' QB recruit Dante Reno ponders moving up a year
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and new quarterback Spencer Rattler are in the spotlight as fans want to see how Satterfield will run an offense loaded with weapons, and how the highly touted Rattler will perform in his first season with the Gamecocks. One of those watching with perhaps...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district changes spectator rules after brawl ends football game
COLUMBIA — Days after five teens were charged in a fight that ended a Spring Valley High School football game, Richland County School District Two announced new rules for spectators at district athletic events. The state's fifth-largest school district now requires all high school students to show a student...
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
The Post and Courier
Coffee company ready to build first Columbia-area location at key intersection
COLUMBIA — A national coffee company is bringing its first announced Midlands location to Forest Acres. 7Brew, a chain of drive-thru coffee shops launched in Rogers, Ark., will build a stand-alone building at the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, according to a Sept. 14 announcement from the Trinity Partners real estate firm.
The Post and Courier
Aiken marks 25 years since R.E. Phelon shooting
It's been 25 years since gunshots rang out at the R.E. Phelon plant in Aiken. When Sept. 15, 1997 was over, four plant employees were dead: Esther Sheryl Wood, 27; Charles Griffeth, 56; David Moore, 30; and Ernest Filyaw, 31; after a disgruntled former employee opened fire shortly after 3 p.m.
The Post and Courier
Columbia home-building company goes public in Wall Street merger
COLUMBIA — Columbia-based Great Southern Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, has signed agreements to become a publicly traded company, expanding its operations nationally. Great Southern has signed a merger agreement with Diamondhead Holdings Corp., to become United Homes Group once the deal closes. "I am...
The Post and Courier
More Columbia-area homes hitting the market, but prices continue to rise
COLUMBIA — After months of tight supply, home shoppers in the Columbia market are having more choices, but prices remain steep, according to a recent real estate report. The market report from S.C. Realtors for August found that the amount of homes on the market rose sharply from the same month in 2021. The market had 2,082 home for sale — a number that earlier the year had edged below 1,000.
The Post and Courier
SC nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Westinghouse Electric Co. announced Sept 12 that it had "received confirmation from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission" about...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
Aiken's snakin': Reptile with two heads thriving in captivity under care of local woman
Life can be difficult for a snake with two heads, but Trick and Treat is thriving with some help from Aiken resident Jessica Sharp-Miner. When Trick and Treat faces a challenge, she responds quickly. Sharp-Miner used the pronouns they and them recently while talking about her experiences with her unusual...
The Post and Courier
Richland County fires jail director Tyrell Cato amid questions surrounding hiring
COLUMBIA — Richland County fired its jail director Sept. 9, more than a month after learning he was fired from his previous job for sexual misconduct, documents from a state agency reveal. Tyrell Cato was hired to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at the beginning of...
The Post and Courier
As Columbia's Jam Room Music Festival returns after COVID hiatus it brings 'our best lineup'
The last time the Jam Room Music Festival was held, it’s striking how different Columbia — and the festival’s offering — was. When it was held in 2019, it was months before the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid live music events for the majority of the next two years. Across that time, the city’s Main Street has transformed with new restaurants, bars and businesses coming as old ones have shuttered.
wach.com
68 without power after early morning transformer fire in Midlands
Update as of 2:15 p.m.: Power has been restored and there are currently 68 meters without power. Original coverage: An early morning transformer fire is leaving thousands without power in the Midlands Monday morning. According to, Fairfield Electric Cooperative Inc. over 8,000 customers are without power between Kershaw and Richland...
The Post and Courier
Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA — A company that sells electric vehicle charging stations is investing $4 million to begin production in West Columbia. ABB E-mobility said it is contracting with an existing manufacturing facility to build the electric vehicle chargers, bringing 100 new jobs to the area. Once new equipment is...
WIS-TV
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night pedestrian collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Nissan Armada collided with a pedestrian on Two Notch Rd at the intersection of Nates Rd. The vehicle was traveling north when it...
The Post and Courier
Columbia council may temporarily fund GANGS in Peace pilot program
COLUMBIA — Columbia could give a one-time payment of nearly $29,000 to a nonprofit group of ex-gang members working to combat youth violence. The state returned about $28,770 to the city in unclaimed property. Most council members have indicated support for giving the group, Getting a New Generation Started in Peace, the money to help operate its athletic programs and transportation.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: City Billiards racks up great tavern fare
City Billiards promises "the best cheeseburger you'll ever eat." Many of its fans love it more for hot dogs. The natural-casing pinkies deliver good frankfurter flavor, but they don’t dazzle taste buds. That’s the way it should be, because their highest calling is as the foundation of a chili dog. And as chili dog connoisseurs know, an unassuming wiener is exactly right. A swank frank might outclass the chili and upset the balance that makes a chili dog special.
