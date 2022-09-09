As Gamecocks face No. 16 Arkansas, 4 things to watch and a prediction

The last time the Jam Room Music Festival was held, it’s striking how different Columbia — and the festival’s offering — was. When it was held in 2019, it was months before the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid live music events for the majority of the next two years. Across that time, the city’s Main Street has transformed with new restaurants, bars and businesses coming as old ones have shuttered.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO