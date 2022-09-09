ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
GREENWOOD, SC
WMBF

Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick...
ANIMALS
WRAL News

625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina

Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lake View#Grand Strand#High School Football#Bethesda#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wmbf Extra Point#Carolina Forest#Socastee 21 St James 20#Dreher 7 Wilson 43#Hannah Pamplico#Green Sea Floyds#Mcbee 46#Georgetown#Christian#Carolina Academy#Dillon
WMBF

Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
ACCIDENTS
abcnews4.com

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
SWANSEA, SC
WMBF

SC, NC, GA schools rank among top national liberal arts colleges, says new report

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing. Here at FOX Carolina, we know that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads, or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far. The U.S. News & World Report include Carolina and Georgia schools in their list of top liberal arts colleges in the country.
DAVIDSON, NC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

What's next for death penalty in South Carolina?

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster's office said it will appeal a ruling by a South Carolina judge that thefiring squad and electric chair are unconstitutional methods of capital punishment. The ruling came last week from Richland County Judge Jocelyn Newman. In part, she ruled, "the General Assembly ignored...
POLITICS
WMBF

Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in a 2020 Pee Dee murder was released on bond Monday. Investigators identified 26-year-old Semori McKnight as the suspect in Shawn Gibson’s death in March 2020. In mid-June, McKnight was apprehended after being listed as wanted and considered armed and...
TIMMONSVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy