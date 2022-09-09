Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
WMBF
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick...
625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
WMBF
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
wpde.com
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
WMBF
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
WRDW-TV
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WMBF
SC, NC, GA schools rank among top national liberal arts colleges, says new report
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing. Here at FOX Carolina, we know that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads, or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far. The U.S. News & World Report include Carolina and Georgia schools in their list of top liberal arts colleges in the country.
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
WYFF4.com
What's next for death penalty in South Carolina?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster's office said it will appeal a ruling by a South Carolina judge that thefiring squad and electric chair are unconstitutional methods of capital punishment. The ruling came last week from Richland County Judge Jocelyn Newman. In part, she ruled, "the General Assembly ignored...
WMBF
Doctor begins journey from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to raise health equity awareness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A doctor wants to raise awareness about health equity one step at a time. Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, began his 610-mile journey on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach and he will end his walk in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will walk one-fifth...
WMBF
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Carolina Forest nurse
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a typical Sunday afternoon for Terence Sessions, and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy. The Forestbrook family had just finished getting gas at the Marathon gas station off Belle Terre Boulevard when Sessions noticed a wallet in the middle of the road. “I turned around,...
WMBF
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in a 2020 Pee Dee murder was released on bond Monday. Investigators identified 26-year-old Semori McKnight as the suspect in Shawn Gibson’s death in March 2020. In mid-June, McKnight was apprehended after being listed as wanted and considered armed and...
wpde.com
South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you like thrifting, you're in luck!. South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday. People spent the day Friday setting up their tables with their goods. You can find everything from clothes, to toys to crafts. The event will take place from 7...
Remembering 9/11 — the words of South Carolina leaders, first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Amid a day of ceremonies held on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack — including ones in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway — government leaders, politicians and first-responder organizations filled social media with posts marking the occasion. Below is a sampling of what some of […]
