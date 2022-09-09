ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Business

UPDATED: Richmond picks Diamond District development team

Thalhimer Realty Partners is part of joint venture. The city of Richmond announced Monday it has selected a joint venture including Richmond-based Thalhimer Realty Partners to build a new baseball stadium for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, as well as a mixed-use development surrounding the stadium, revitalizing the area into a new neighborhood to be known as the Diamond District.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

New GRTC Transfer Station Construction Begins

GRTC has begun construction on a new Downtown Transfer Station that will make bus transfers easier. The new Downtown Transfer Station is being built on a parking lot at 8th and Clay streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. It will accommodate 12 bus bays in a saw-tooth design for more efficient arrivals and departures of up to 10 standard buses and two articulated buses at a time.
RICHMOND, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12. The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
RICHMOND, VA

