GRTC has begun construction on a new Downtown Transfer Station that will make bus transfers easier. The new Downtown Transfer Station is being built on a parking lot at 8th and Clay streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. It will accommodate 12 bus bays in a saw-tooth design for more efficient arrivals and departures of up to 10 standard buses and two articulated buses at a time.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO