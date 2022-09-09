Read full article on original website
Easy Enough ?
4d ago
Affordable housing ? More like government housing developments....New today and ruined by tomorrow by it's occupants
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Now that the city has picked a developer, what's next for the Diamond District?
Dozens gathered on Tuesday for the introduction of the chosen development team for the $2.4 billion project to redevelop the 67 acres of land in Scott's Addition.
Why some city leaders hope to lower the Richmond real estate tax
Council members Reva Trammell and Kristen Nye are proposing lowering Richmond real estate tax by four cents.
Momentum builds to transform Broad Street: 'We're excited'
Richmond's downtown has seen many empty storefronts transform into thriving businesses, and thanks to a new grant program, momentum surrounding the revitalization of Broad Street continues to build.
Virginia Business
UPDATED: Richmond picks Diamond District development team
Thalhimer Realty Partners is part of joint venture. The city of Richmond announced Monday it has selected a joint venture including Richmond-based Thalhimer Realty Partners to build a new baseball stadium for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, as well as a mixed-use development surrounding the stadium, revitalizing the area into a new neighborhood to be known as the Diamond District.
Speeding on this Richmond street leaves neighbors worried for property, safety
If you hang around Cooks Road in South Richmond long enough, neighbors said that you are sure to spot the drivers that have caused the neighborhood a headache.
rvahub.com
New GRTC Transfer Station Construction Begins
GRTC has begun construction on a new Downtown Transfer Station that will make bus transfers easier. The new Downtown Transfer Station is being built on a parking lot at 8th and Clay streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. It will accommodate 12 bus bays in a saw-tooth design for more efficient arrivals and departures of up to 10 standard buses and two articulated buses at a time.
2nd Street Festival returns to Richmond the first weekend in October, performance schedule announced
The 2nd Street Festival is a free, annual two-day celebration that will place Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival features three live music stages, food vendors, a marketplace, kids zone and an artisan row.
Why Richmond School Board Chair has 'no trust' in Richmond Superintendent
"When we ask to trust people, that works both ways," Richmond School Board Chair Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed.
Developer tweaks plan to preserve more of Richmond brewery's legendary view
Avery Hall partner Brian Ezra said they went into the redesign prioritizing the downtown view, while “understanding it’s difficult to get everything you might want.”
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VCU Police assigns two on-campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons for new school year
A new resource will be available to both student and staff at VCU this school year, thanks to the VCU Police assigning two campus patrol officers to the new roles of campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons.
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
NBC12
New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12. The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
NBC12
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey coming to Richmond, only stop in Virginia
The show will include all of the favorite CoComelon characters, and over 20 songs, including new original music. As of now, Richmond is the only planned stop for the show in Virginia.
peninsulachronicle.com
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Where Virginia colleges land among the best schools in the country
The U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best universities and colleges in the United States Monday, which saw some major shifts among Virginia's schools.
Be prepared for lane closures on West Cary Street this week
According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, there will be a temporary lane closure on West Cary Street at Jefferson Street, Adams Street and Foushee Street, just east of South Belvedere Street, as crews install conduits and the foundations for traffic signals.
NBC12
‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A highly respected Richmond Public Schools teacher was the next recipient of NBC12′s Acts of kindness. Mr. Keith Washington says he wanted no part of becoming a teacher, but it turns out it’s in his blood. Anthony Antoine has more on Washington’s impact on...
Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government
The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
