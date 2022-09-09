Read full article on original website
Community Matters: Caldwell School District starts campaign to promote attendance
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell School District launched a new attendance campaign called Every Day Matters to ensure students, staff, families and community members are aware of the importance of daily attendance. The campaign’s purpose is to bring a district wide approach to promoting good attendance, setting expectations...
Community Matters: District recognizes two Caldwell High School students for achievements
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On a board meeting held on Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. French recognized Caldwell High School and TRIO Upward Bound students Julissa Hernandez Alejandre and Nicholas Mendez. Julissa attended a five-week Summer Institute at Princeton University and Nicholas was recently selected to be a part of Superintendent...
How to best protect against influenza this flu season
Boise, ID — Every year we are reminded to get our flu shot. With Covid-19 still spreading at the same time as the flu, now may be the best time to amp up your antibodies. "Getting a flu shot can lower your chance of getting sick with flu. It can also lower your chance of getting really sick with flu and ending up in the ICU or having a serious case of influenza," said Dr. Jason Bonner, a clinician at St. Luke's Medical Center.
Boise Rescue Mission Ministry helping addicted people transform lives
Boise Rescue Mission's ministry program is helping those struggling with addiction combat it, and change their lives for the better. The New Life Discipleship and Recovery Program is a ministry run by the Boise Rescue Mission. It started operations in 1996. The program is for both men and women. Jennifer...
Boise Rescue Mission sees a rising number of seniors
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 continues to highlight resources available to help people facing homelessness. The Boise Rescue Mission has been coming alongside Boise's homeless for decades. That continues now due to recent financial pressures. Rev. Bill Roscoe of the Boise Rescue Mission says they are seeing more seniors...
BSU student veteran loses nearly everything in apartment fire, how you can help
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A local veteran and student at Boise State University lost almost everything to a devastating fire at the Bend Creek Apartments last week. Boise State University's Veteran Services Center hopes you can help. Jesse Knutsen served in the military for seven years, stationed in Venezuela,...
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Equipment violations
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about vehicle modifications, like removing the front license plate or altered mufflers. Click the video player above to learn more about equipment violations.
Nampa PD wants to talk with this man in regard to murder investigation
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Anyone recognize this man?. Nampa Police says detectives would like to identify and talk with him about the ongoing investigation into a homicide on the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street earlier this month. Last week, officials identified the victim as 24-year-old Joe Flores of...
Idaho’s biggest ‘foodie’ market thriving in Boise
BOISE — Idaho’s biggest “foodie” market is alive and well, 10 seasons after its vendors split from Idaho’s largest farmers market and formed their own, food-centric market. A decade ago, a few dozen farm and ranch vendors split from Capital City Public Market and formed...
Local employer taps Zions Bank, Wright Brothers for $21 Million facility
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Money Metals Exchange, an Eagle-based company with nearly 100 employees, announced it has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers Construction Company for its new $21 million facility. "We are pleased to partner with both Zions Bank and Wright Brothers as our business enters...
Boise man uses ancient building technique to create eco-friendly home
It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home. Retired smokejumper and self-taught homebuilder Todd Jinkins is currently building his first rammed earth home. It’s also the fourth home he’s built in the past 22 years.
Changes are coming to the concession stands at Albertsons Stadium
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — How about a little BBQ with some Bronco football?. Boise State athletics on Tuesday announced some changes coming to Albertsons stadium for home football games this season. The stadium will introduce grab-and-go, market-style options along with beverage options at its new Locals Corner. "The new...
Boise P&Z approves In-N-Out's conditional use permit
Boise Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the restaurant's conditional use permit. In-N-Out plans to build a new location on Milwaukee Street. This is the second proposed location, the other at the Village in Meridian. It's planning to take over the old Pier One Imports building at the Boise Towne Square Mall. The building will be approximately 3,800 square feet, and will accommodate 74 guests. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
