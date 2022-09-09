Boise, ID — Every year we are reminded to get our flu shot. With Covid-19 still spreading at the same time as the flu, now may be the best time to amp up your antibodies. "Getting a flu shot can lower your chance of getting sick with flu. It can also lower your chance of getting really sick with flu and ending up in the ICU or having a serious case of influenza," said Dr. Jason Bonner, a clinician at St. Luke's Medical Center.

