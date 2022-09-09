ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Poltergeist’ 4K Giveaway: Win a Copy of the Film on 4K Blu-ray

No tricks or treats here – a copy of “Poltergeist” on 4K Blu-ray could be yours for free if you enter our giveaway. The horror classic is coming to 4K Blu-ray and Digital in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range for the first time ever on Sept. 20, and TheWrap is giving away five copies of the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
TheWrap

‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale

Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery

A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy