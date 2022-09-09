Read full article on original website
How ‘The Serpent Queen’ Crafts a Modern Take on a Historical Drama
Historical figure Catherine de Medici gets the period-drama-with-a-twist treatment in Starz’s “The Serpent Queen,” as the show finds a unique way to tell the story of the Italian-born French queen, who influenced the politics of her adopted nation for decades. Starring Samantha Morton as the grown-up queen,...
‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Slags Off King Charles While Accepting Emmy for Best Drama Series (Video)
Another Outstanding Drama Series Emmy for “Succession,” another opportunity for “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong to express his displeasure with a major world leader. While accepting the prize for the show, Armstrong quipped that it had been a big week for successions, in reference to the passing...
‘Poltergeist’ 4K Giveaway: Win a Copy of the Film on 4K Blu-ray
No tricks or treats here – a copy of “Poltergeist” on 4K Blu-ray could be yours for free if you enter our giveaway. The horror classic is coming to 4K Blu-ray and Digital in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range for the first time ever on Sept. 20, and TheWrap is giving away five copies of the film.
‘Good Night Oppy’ Film Review: Doc on Mars Rovers Gets Lost in Emotional Terrain
It’s hard to articulate, let alone recreate, the feelings of camaraderie and wonderment that spontaneously arise from the participants of any discovery, formal or otherwise. The makers of “Good Night Oppy” try anyway in this new documentary about Spirit and Opportunity, two robotic Mars space rovers that outpaced everybody’s expectations.
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery
A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
‘God’s Not Dead': Fifth Installment in the Works at Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures (Exclusive)
A fifth film in the “God’s Not Dead” franchise is officially a go at Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures. “God’s Not Dead” is slated to release in 2023, almost a decade after the first film premiered and two years after the most recent chapter debuted.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Film Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
It’s overly simplistic to say that Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” reclaims that classic anti-war work for Germany, but it’s not entirely inaccurate. Berger’s unflinching adaptation comes more than 90 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel shocked a battered and increasingly...
