Hammond, LA

L'Observateur

TPSO: Late Night Home Invasion Leaves One Dead, Juvenile In Stable Condition

Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before 11:30 PM on September 12, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office received a call regarding three or four black males entering a Rufus Bankston Road residence while armed with guns. As deputies were responding, shots were fired inside the apartment. Upon arrival, deputies discovered...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Abita man arrested after nine-hour standoff with deputies

An Abita Springs man is in custody following a nine-hour standoff that occurred Monday (Sept. 12) night in an Abita Springs neighborhood. Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist a local bail bondsman who was attempting to arrest a subject on a warrant.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
fox8live.com

Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said. The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday. Sources told WBRZ a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting

An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

3-year-old among those killed in vehicle fire on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS responded to a deadly vehicle fire on I-110 South. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was left in critical condition and two people were killed in connection...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 21, dead after being 'shot multiple times' near North Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood off of North Harrells Ferry Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Jayshoun Stewart, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
CUT OFF, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Detectives: Inmate suffers deadly overdose after taking drugs smuggled into EBR Parish Prison via electric toothbrush

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died as a result of an overdose earlier this month. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBSO), Keith Rushing was one of two inmates who were found suffering from an overdose last Wednesday (September 7).
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

