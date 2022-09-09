Read full article on original website
Home invasion in Hammond leaves 1 dead and a little girl in critical condition
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Late Night Home Invasion Leaves One Dead, Juvenile In Stable Condition
Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before 11:30 PM on September 12, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office received a call regarding three or four black males entering a Rufus Bankston Road residence while armed with guns. As deputies were responding, shots were fired inside the apartment. Upon arrival, deputies discovered...
Northshore SWAT team arrests sleeping man after armed standoff
St. Tammany cops waited for an armed suspect to fall asleep before taking him to jail. “An Abita Springs man is in custody following a nine-hour standoff that occurred Monday (Sept. 12) night in an Abita Springs neighborhood…
an17.com
Abita man arrested after nine-hour standoff with deputies
An Abita Springs man is in custody following a nine-hour standoff that occurred Monday (Sept. 12) night in an Abita Springs neighborhood. Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist a local bail bondsman who was attempting to arrest a subject on a warrant.
fox8live.com
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Saturday (Sept. 10) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
wbrz.com
Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said. The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday. Sources told WBRZ a...
WWL-TV
15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting
An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
3-year-old among those killed in vehicle fire on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS responded to a deadly vehicle fire on I-110 South. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was left in critical condition and two people were killed in connection...
wbrz.com
Man, 21, dead after being 'shot multiple times' near North Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood off of North Harrells Ferry Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Jayshoun Stewart, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
brproud.com
APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
brproud.com
Detectives: Inmate suffers deadly overdose after taking drugs smuggled into EBR Parish Prison via electric toothbrush
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died as a result of an overdose earlier this month. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBSO), Keith Rushing was one of two inmates who were found suffering from an overdose last Wednesday (September 7).
theadvocate.com
Ex-state trooper pleads guilty to misdemeanor for traffic stop shooting of unarmed man
A former Louisiana state trooper who shot an unarmed man in the back as he fled from a 2018 traffic stop, partially paralyzing him, struck a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, concluding a rare case of a law enforcement agent facing criminal charges after a use-of-force incident. Louisiana State Police...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced for murder of three people, burning two bodies in attempted cover-up
Shantrice Parker’s voice on Tuesday thundered along the arches of the Orleans Parish courtroom ceiling as she screamed at the man who killed her only daughter: “You is the devil!”. That man, Michael Robinson, smiled in response. Robinson was convicted in May of shooting to death three New...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office locate missing 17-year-old boy
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that the missing 17-year-old boy has been found and is safe. According to officials, Blayze Pitre, was last seen on Sept. 9, leaving his house for school. He reportedly left home with a school bag full of clothing.
fox8live.com
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
