Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold 'Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive'. The 'Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive' will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg.
Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel
Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala. Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries in Collins said they are excited to continue its 3rd annual gala event this Saturday, Sept. 17.
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’
Jordan's Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel. Elisha Dykes, the rescue director, said Laurel is just the latest stop for the non-profit founder Jordan Way.
Pine Belt students attend the annual Kuntry Kidz Summit & Expo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost 300 students from the Pine Belt participated in the 2022 Kuntry Kidz Empowerment Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The students had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and participate in small group sessions that covered topics like self-defense, social media and money management.
Mississippi non-profits encourage voters at Hattiesburg Judicial Forum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As election season rolls around, organizations are reminding people about the importance of using their voices and casting their ballots. The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MSBWR) partnered with three other organizations to host the Hattiesburg Judicial Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The in-person and virtual event invited those running in the upcoming November judicial elections to speak and introduce themselves to people in the Hattiesburg community.
City of Hattiesburg passes $140.4M budget for FY23
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council passed the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The $140.4 million budget highlights infrastructure, employee pay and a balanced general fund. The council called a special meeting for Tuesday so that council members could decide whether...
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, donations for accessibility projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt said it hopes to help local families improve the accessibility of their homes. The non-profit recently teamed up with Leadership Pine Belt to raise money to help families facing mobility issues. Habitat’s Executive Director Michael Pascarella said that access...
Project SEARCH helps students with intellectual disabilities prepare for workforce
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A program helping students with intellectual disabilities prepare for the workforce just kicked off its 4th year. Hattiesburg High School student Tyrrance Sanders’ face lights up when he talks about his job. “I love it,” Sanders said. “That’s why I really wanted to come. It’s...
Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family. The 7-year-old cotton top tamarin named Motely joined the zoo from the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, PA. He will live alongside the Hub City’s current female tamarin, Gidget. Although guests can already...
City of Hattiesburg to hold cornhole tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get your beanbags and boards ready because the City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation is having a cornhole tournament. It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 29, at Town Square Park. The tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. Players must be at least 16 years old. There is a...
City of Hattiesburg holds 9/11 memorial ceremony
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States of America faced one of its greatest tragedies on Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years ago, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircrafts, striking both World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Today, the City of Hattiesburg...
Hattiesburg frees up ARPA funds for certain infrastructure projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Supply-chain slowdown triggered by the recent COVID-19 pandemic has revealed at least a bit of silver lining to at least one Pine Belt municipality. Earlier this year, the Hattiesburg City Council had obligated money from the American Rescue Plan Act toward five sanitation trucks. Now, those...
New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to HPD, Frederick Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing to them. He was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a man who was reported missing has been found. HPD says Frederick Tyler has been located and is safe. According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing after he was last seen...
Pine Belt mental health workers say tech & training key in suicide prevention
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and reminding people that help is available. Dr. Christina Williams, a clinical psychologist at...
Hattiesburg water tests safe for consumption
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents have clean drinking water again. Water service had been compromised Friday when a water main was broken near the 28th Avenue bridge construction site. Repairs were wrapped up Saturday morning and water pressure restored, but affected customers were asked to...
Petal to redraw some ward lines following uptick in population
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is growing, and because of that, some ward lines have to be redrawn. This change comes after the 2020 Census responses showed that the city had more residents living in some areas than others. “Initially, once we got to 2020, the census,...
Sheriff’s department still seeking missing Jones Co. man
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is still seeking the whereabouts of 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, who was last seen on or around Friday. Thornton stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds to 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left shoulder and on his right forearm.
City of Petal begins planned sidewalk improvements
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal is making more infrastructure improvements, with construction starting on sidewalks throughout the city. The repairs will start on the sidewalks along North Main Street, but Mayor Tony Ducker said this is the first of several improvements along the road. “It’s kind of a commitment to...
Zoo’s sensory day provides peace for those in need
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a quiet day at the Hattiesburg Zoo, but not due to lack of business. Sept. 11 is one of a few sensory days held at the zoo every year. On a sensory day, the music played throughout the zoo is turned off, the train whistle is only blown at intersections and and quiet rooms are set up to keep people from being overstimulated.
