HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As election season rolls around, organizations are reminding people about the importance of using their voices and casting their ballots. The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MSBWR) partnered with three other organizations to host the Hattiesburg Judicial Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The in-person and virtual event invited those running in the upcoming November judicial elections to speak and introduce themselves to people in the Hattiesburg community.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO