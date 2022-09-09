Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’. The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg. Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt students attend the annual Kuntry Kidz Summit & Expo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost 300 students from the Pine Belt participated in the 2022 Kuntry Kidz Empowerment Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The students had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and participate in small group sessions that covered topics like self-defense, social media and money management.
WDAM-TV
Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’. The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg. Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Elisha Dykes, the rescue director,...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg passes $140.4M budget for FY23
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council passed the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The $140.4 million budget highlights infrastructure, employee pay and a balanced general fund. The council called a special meeting for Tuesday so that council members could decide whether...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Project SEARCH helps students with intellectual disabilities prepare for workforce
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A program helping students with intellectual disabilities prepare for the workforce just kicked off its 4th year. Hattiesburg High School student Tyrrance Sanders’ face lights up when he talks about his job. “I love it,” Sanders said. “That’s why I really wanted to come. It’s...
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’
Elisha Dykes, the rescue director, said Laurel is just the latest stop for the non-profit founder Jordan Way. Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala. Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries in Collins said they are excited to continue its 3rd annual gala event this Saturday, Sept. 17. Pine...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi non-profits encourage voters at Hattiesburg Judicial Forum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As election season rolls around, organizations are reminding people about the importance of using their voices and casting their ballots. The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MSBWR) partnered with three other organizations to host the Hattiesburg Judicial Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The in-person and virtual event invited those running in the upcoming November judicial elections to speak and introduce themselves to people in the Hattiesburg community.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Men’s Golf wins Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Thongpipat Rattanayanon (Bangkok, Thailand) posted a final-round 70 to capture individual medalist honors, while also leading Southern Miss to the team championship of the 2022 Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday in Choudrant, La. Southern Miss completed the three-day, 54-hole event at the par 72, 7,105-yard course...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family. The 7-year-old cotton top tamarin named Motely joined the zoo from the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, PA. He will live alongside the Hub City’s current female tamarin, Gidget. Although guests can already...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to hold cornhole tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get your beanbags and boards ready because the City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation is having a cornhole tournament. It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 29, at Town Square Park. The tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. Players must be at least 16 years old. There is a...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg holds 9/11 memorial ceremony
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States of America faced one of its greatest tragedies on Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years ago, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircrafts, striking both World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Today, the City of Hattiesburg...
WDAM-TV
New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to HPD, Frederick Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing to them. He was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a man who was reported missing has been found. HPD says Frederick Tyler has been located and is safe. According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing after he was last seen...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt mental health workers say tech & training key in suicide prevention
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and reminding people that help is available. Dr. Christina Williams, a clinical psychologist at...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg water tests safe for consumption
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents have clean drinking water again. Water service had been compromised Friday when a water main was broken near the 28th Avenue bridge construction site. Repairs were wrapped up Saturday morning and water pressure restored, but affected customers were asked to...
WDAM-TV
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, donations for accessibility projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt said it hopes to help local families improve the accessibility of their homes. The non-profit recently teamed up with Leadership Pine Belt to raise money to help families facing mobility issues. Habitat’s Executive Director Michael Pascarella said that access...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department still seeking missing Jones Co. man
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is still seeking the whereabouts of 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, who was last seen on or around Friday. Thornton stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds to 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left shoulder and on his right forearm.
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: FCAHS senior Keeghan Rodgers runs for 241 yards
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Dolan is back in Brooklyn and has Forrest County Agricultural off to a strong start at 3-0. “It’s very different and it feels way better,” said FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers. “Actually knowing that we can win and we actually have a chance this year, it just feels so much better.”
WDAM-TV
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-nine years have passed and Angela Freeman remains missing. On Sept. 10, 1993, Angela Freeman, 17 years old and pregnant, was seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal. This was her last known whereabouts. Just a few days following, Freeman’s car was found by...
WDAM-TV
Petal to redraw some ward lines following uptick in population
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is growing, and because of that, some ward lines have to be redrawn. This change comes after the 2020 Census responses showed that the city had more residents living in some areas than others. “Initially, once we got to 2020, the census,...
Comments / 0