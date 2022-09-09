Skin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'

Jessica Jones Schilleci wants her customers glowing when they leave her business.

“Everybody wants to have that nice glowy skin,” said Schilleci, who is an esthetician and owner of Skin by Jessica LLC. “Some people just don’t know how to get that or how to achieve it. Everybody’s capable of having it, though.”

It’s her job, she said, to educate clients and to make sure they are receiving the proper treatment and using the right products for their skin.

“I enjoy making people happy,” Schilleci said. “I enjoy making people feel good about themselves. Feel confident.”

Skin by Jessica opened in August at McPherson Place at 1016 W. Ehringhaus Street, Suite B5.

Anti-aging is the number one reason why someone might visit an esthetician, Schilleci said. There are other ways residents might benefit from her services. For instance, clients might undergo treatment at her office in conjunction with regular treatments they are receiving from a dermatologist.

“It does help the process,” she said of clients who incorporate esthetics into their skin treatment routine.

Schilleci, 34, is a native of Camden County and is a first-time business owner.

“There’s nothing like owning your own business,” she said. “There really isn’t. I’m so happy that I made the move. I really am.”

A lifelong interest in skin care and related products sparked her interest in esthetics. She had been living out of state for several years, before returning to North Carolina to earn her master’s certification at the Chrysm Institute of Esthetics in nearby Virginia Beach, Virginia.

In her office is a small bed with several pieces of equipment, including one device used for light therapy. The client lies on their back and the device is placed over their face.

“There are different colors for different treatments,” she said. “There is the red light that encourages collagen production, which is anti-aging.”

She also has a microdermabrasion tool.

“But it’s just like a little handheld device,” she said. “Most of my stuff is going to be done through chemical treatments, chemical exfoliation, powders, solutions, things like that.”

Anti-aging is the number one reason why clients might seek Schilleci’s services.

Prior to opening Skin by Jessica, Schilleci had worked at other businesses providing esthetics services.

“I just decided it was time to go out on my own,” she said. “I have a wonderful clientele base. They have supported me in this transition.”

And business is going great, she said.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she said. “I’m very happy that I got into this field. I have had several different jobs and gone (in different) avenues ... and this is something that I really do love.”

Schilleci is a 2006 graduate of Camden County High School.

“My entire family is from Camden and Currituck County,” she said. “My dad is the sheriff now in Camden.”

Her father is Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones.

Skin by Jessica operates by appointments only, including Saturdays, and the only day she is not open is Sunday.

Clients can learn more about Skin by Jessica at Fresha.com, a booking website for spas and salons. At the site, search Skin by Jessica LLC.

“My entire menu will come up. You can read reviews about my establishment and you can online book through there,” she said. “I also have Instagram, Skin by Jessica, and some people just call me.”

Her Instagram account is skinbyjessica_. To reach Skin by Jessica by phone, call 808 854-1066.