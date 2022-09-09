Read full article on original website
📈 Buckeyes in the Top-25
Women’s Ice Hockey begins their national championship title defense later this month before eventually opening at home on Oct. 7-8 at the OSU Ice Rink. Football continues its five-game homestand this weekend vs. Toledo at 7 p.m. on FOX, while Women’s Volleyball heads to Pittsburgh for a pair of tough matches against Tennessee and No. 12 Pitt.
Engel Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Addie Engel, a junior on the Ohio State cross country team, has been selected the Big Ten Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. Earlier this week Engel was tabbed the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
No. 23 Ohio State Hosts No. 3 Maryland, No. 17 Wake Forest This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team has an opportunity to face a pair of ranked opponents this weekend on its home field, as the Buckeyes welcome in No. 3 Maryland on Friday at 3 p.m. and No. 17 Wake Forest on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on BTN+.
Trio of Buckeyes Named to Preseason All-WCHA Team
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State women’s hockey players were voted by Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) coaches to the Preseason All-WCHA Team, the conference announced Tuesday. Defender Sophie Jaques, forward Emma Maltais and goaltender Amanda Thiele represent Ohio State on the six-player list. Jaques, the 2022 WCHA...
Ohio State Wins Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Buckeyes won the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, which wrapped up on Tuesday. Ohio State turned in a final 54-hole team score of 853 (-11), which comes in as the fourth-best 54-hole score in program history. The Buckeyes were one of only two teams (SMU) to finish under par and they had a 10-stroke lead on the second-place finisher.
No. 9 Akron Hosts Buckeyes Tuesday
Akron, Ohio — First Energy Stadium (5,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 9 Akron (4-1-0) plays host to the undefeated Buckeyes (4-0-1) Tuesday at First Energy Stadium with first touch scheduled for 7 p.m. ESPN+ will live stream the action. The game is the second in as many outings...
Londot and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Junior opposite Emily Londot was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for the second-consecutive week, while senior setter Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Week after the Buckeyes swept No. 10 BYU and beat No. 5 Georgia Tech in four sets at the GT Classic last weekend.
Five-Game Homestand Continues with No. 3 Ohio State vs. Toledo
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes host the unbeaten Toledo Rockets in a 7 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised nationally by FOX. This is the fourth meeting on the gridiron between the Buckeyes and the Rockets. Ohio State leads the series, 3-0. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The...
Ohio State Voted No. 1 in Preseason USCHO.com Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s hockey team checks in at No. 1 overall in the Preseason DCU/USCHO.com Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Poll announced Monday. The poll is compiled weekly and consists of 15 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Last...
Quad Script! Need We Say More?
Alumni band and cheer lead the way for festivities this Saturday. With the announcement of the Wisconsin game as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, the Ohio State football team will open the 2022 season with three of its first four games played in primetime inside The Shoe. What a way to start the celebration of the 100th year of Ohio Stadium!
Harrison Jr. is Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, has been chosen as the Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Harrison Jr. shares the honor with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa....
Buckeyes In First Place After 36 Holes Of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Ohio State women’s golf team is in first place after completing the first 36 holes of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Monday. The Buckeyes combined for a team score of 566 (-10) and have a six-stroke lead on the second-place team. Peter...
