Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
theadvocate.com
An all-star jersey for Eli Holstein, early-season success for 5A Livingston schools
Commemorative all-star jersey season comes early to Zachary and its senior quarterback, Eli Holstein, who is set to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game. Meanwhile, success on the field also has come early for Livingston Parish’s Class 5A football teams, including Walker. The Wildcats (2-0) and Denham Springs (2-0) are both unbeaten heading into Week 3.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
theadvocate.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The man behind the roar moves on, with the thanks of LSU's Mike the Tiger(s)
David Baker is retiring after a generation of providing medical care for one of the most important figures on the LSU campus. He’s not the doctor for the president, or even the school’s best-known employee, the football coach. Baker is Mike the Tiger’s veterinarian. He leaves Sept. 23...
theadvocate.com
Southern Jaguars intent on not letting LSU beat them twice as SWAC opener nears
Southern played one of the most important games in its 106-year history during a 65-17 loss at LSU on Saturday. Coach Eric Dooley has warned his team about the follow-up performance. “We can’t let LSU beat us twice,” Dooley said as his team works this week to prepare for its...
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Incredible postgame duel between LSU, Southern bands in near-empty Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Well after the concession stands closed and the fans started making their way to the parking lot Saturday night, the Golden Band and the Human Jukebox stuck around in Tiger Stadium to take care of some unfinished business in the Fifth Quarter. Just hours after Baton Rouge's...
fox8live.com
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open dropped; no longer PGA Tour-sanctioned event
Acadiana’s premier professional sports franchise is no longer a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. “We’re devastated,” said Louisiana Open executive director Danny Jones.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
theadvocate.com
After caring for Mike the Tiger for 26 years, veterinarian David Baker saying goodbye
A scroll through Mike the Tiger's Facebook page put this thought into perspective for David Baker. Baker is Mike the Tiger's veterinarian. Well, that is, until Sept. 23, when Baker bids his final farewell to the campus. After 27 years, Baker is retiring from his position as a professor of...
theadvocate.com
Coffee Dash in Maurice will open a Lafayette location possibly next month; Here's where
The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette. Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said. DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned...
wbrz.com
LSU student arrested after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was issued a summons after walking onto the field and threatening police during the first half of the Southern game Saturday night. LSU officials said Marwan Okeil strolled out onto the Death Valley field while the Tigers and Jaguars were playing around 7 p.m. Stadium security officers were able to take Okeil down and transport him to the LSU Police Department.
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe.
KTAL
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
theadvocate.com
John Emery Jr. will finally play for LSU again. What does his return mean for the offense?
John Emery Jr. settled into a chair inside LSU’s team room this spring and calmly discussed change. That day, he described a series of adjustments he had made since losing an entire football season, a mistake he called “embarrassing” and didn’t want to repeat. In response...
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?
If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: New Orleans crimefighting police pay plan is big, bold and ambitious
As New Orleans suffers from far too many violent crimes, far too much fear and far too few police officers on the streets, residents have been looking for big moves to turn this around. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Thursday that they hear the...
