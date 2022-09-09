Read full article on original website
Related
UK watchdog wants deeper probe into Microsoft's $69-billion Activision deal
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it would go for an in-depth probe into Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) after the tech giant failed to offer remedies to soothe competition concerns.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
This Bitcoin ATM Company Is Going Public: 2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag
Here's why there's more than meets the eye to this Bitcoin ATM operator.
How does ethereum’s ‘merge’ make the cryptocurrency greener?
The second biggest blockchain has changed the way it validates transactions on its decentralised ledger
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move
These stocks have what it takes to deliver lasting gains down the road.
Comments / 0