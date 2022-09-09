Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
TPS closes Bowsher’s stadium for fall season due to sinkhole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools announced that Bowsher High School’s stadium will remain closed throughout football season due to a recently detected sinkhole. TPS officials said the field was tested last week, and results showed an issue with a City of Toledo sewer line that runs under the field.
13abc.com
Retired firefighter shares 9/11 lessons
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This past weekend marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York City, and here in Toledo, students are learning about the first-hand experiences of a firefighter who headed to the scene. Tom Eisel is a retired Deputy Chief for Sylvania Township Fire. He spent...
13abc.com
Tickets now on-sale for Toledo Monster Jam Arena Championship Series East
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets are now on-sale for the Toledo Monster Jam Arena Championship that is returning to Toledo next year. The event will take place from March 17 to March 19 at the Huntington Center located at 500 Jefferson Ave. Feld Entertainment says the excitement begins at the...
13abc.com
Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission hosts the 2022 Momentum Festival along the Maumee riverfront this weekend, celebrating the Glass City on September 15, 16, and 17 with community partners and friends to enjoy art, music, film, poetry, dance, and more!. Started in 2017, Momentum is a three-day festival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
13abc.com
Toledo-native Moira ‘Fingaz’ Frazier on creating Emmys hairstyle for Sheryl Lee Ralph
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheryl Lee Ralph’s stellar performance – and her hair – were the talk of Emmy night. It turns out that there’s a Toledo connection to Ralph’s breathtaking moment at the Emmys. The connection is that the stylist behind the hairstyle is from Toledo.
13abc.com
Toledo basketball community honors youth coach in memorial games after his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family of youth basketball coach Melvin Thomas decided to come together at his alma mater, Sunday, to celebrate his life the best way they knew how, by playing basketball. Melvin Thomas was just 27-years-old when he died in a Toledo shooting on September 8,...
13abc.com
HalloWeekends returns this week with many tricks and treats
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - HalloWeekends is returning to Cedar Point on Thursday for its 25th year and will include many tricks and treats for all guests. HalloWeekends began 25 years ago with just a few fall weekends at Cedar Point and has since grown into the seven-weekend extravaganza filled with family-friendly activities, blood-curling haunted attractions, specialty food and drinks and live shows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Impact of Inflation
A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 8 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
13abc.com
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development. “I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice...
13abc.com
Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Local community agencies and nonprofits are coming together to hold a food distribution and resource fair this week in Hancock County. The event, presented by the Food Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement, will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch will also be provided by the City Mission at 12 p.m.
13abc.com
The Interrupter program is a community-based initiative aimed at reducing gun violence in Toledo
A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
13abc.com
Ohio EPA holds public meeting to discuss Aquabounty permits
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio EPA held a public meeting to hear comments and concerns regarding permits for the Aquabounty freshwater salmon farm permits on Monday. One permit is for the company’s wastewater treatment system, and the other permit is for discharging the wastewater. “After tonight will take...
13abc.com
Interrupters are part of a multi-level effort to end Toledo gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gun violence continues to plague our city but there’s a multi-layered approach to help change that. From police to community-based programs, there are a lot of people with boots on the ground. Among the many options is a City of Toledo program that uses so-called Interrupters. There are currently nine interrupters on the streets right now.
13abc.com
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo on Monday, according to police records. The first happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Royalton. Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Life squad...
13abc.com
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is coming off a violent and deadly weekend. For the second time this year, the city recorded three murders in a single day over the weekend. Toledo has now seen more than 40 homicides this year. Aaron Williams-Gaston was shot and killed...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
13abc.com
New facility could help eliminate smell from Sunny Farms landfill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New technology and equipment at Sunny Farms could help eliminate the smell coming from the landfill. Sunny Farms is a facility in Fostoria that’s mostly full of construction and demolition debris that comes on train cars from the east coast. The debris eventually decomposes and creates gas. One major complaint back in 2019 was the smell that came from the landfill.
Comments / 0