Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPS closes Bowsher’s stadium for fall season due to sinkhole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools announced that Bowsher High School’s stadium will remain closed throughout football season due to a recently detected sinkhole. TPS officials said the field was tested last week, and results showed an issue with a City of Toledo sewer line that runs under the field.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Retired firefighter shares 9/11 lessons

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This past weekend marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York City, and here in Toledo, students are learning about the first-hand experiences of a firefighter who headed to the scene. Tom Eisel is a retired Deputy Chief for Sylvania Township Fire. He spent...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission hosts the 2022 Momentum Festival along the Maumee riverfront this weekend, celebrating the Glass City on September 15, 16, and 17 with community partners and friends to enjoy art, music, film, poetry, dance, and more!. Started in 2017, Momentum is a three-day festival...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

HalloWeekends returns this week with many tricks and treats

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - HalloWeekends is returning to Cedar Point on Thursday for its 25th year and will include many tricks and treats for all guests. HalloWeekends began 25 years ago with just a few fall weekends at Cedar Point and has since grown into the seven-weekend extravaganza filled with family-friendly activities, blood-curling haunted attractions, specialty food and drinks and live shows.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Impact of Inflation

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 8 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Local community agencies and nonprofits are coming together to hold a food distribution and resource fair this week in Hancock County. The event, presented by the Food Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement, will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch will also be provided by the City Mission at 12 p.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio EPA holds public meeting to discuss Aquabounty permits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio EPA held a public meeting to hear comments and concerns regarding permits for the Aquabounty freshwater salmon farm permits on Monday. One permit is for the company’s wastewater treatment system, and the other permit is for discharging the wastewater. “After tonight will take...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Interrupters are part of a multi-level effort to end Toledo gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gun violence continues to plague our city but there’s a multi-layered approach to help change that. From police to community-based programs, there are a lot of people with boots on the ground. Among the many options is a City of Toledo program that uses so-called Interrupters. There are currently nine interrupters on the streets right now.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo on Monday, according to police records. The first happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Royalton. Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Life squad...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New facility could help eliminate smell from Sunny Farms landfill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New technology and equipment at Sunny Farms could help eliminate the smell coming from the landfill. Sunny Farms is a facility in Fostoria that’s mostly full of construction and demolition debris that comes on train cars from the east coast. The debris eventually decomposes and creates gas. One major complaint back in 2019 was the smell that came from the landfill.
FOSTORIA, OH

