McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is pleased to announce that Associate Silvia Chan was accepted into the 49th class of the Greenville Chamber’s Leadership Greenville. The 10-month program selects its class members based on the strength of their professional resumes, essays, and community involvement. The Chamber's flagship leadership program is an intensive experience where participants work in teams on a volunteer project designed to make them more informed, committed and equipped to be a leader for Greenville County.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO