Max True
4d ago

No law or any “response” will prevent bad decisions. It’ll all be solved by Mr Darwin

Related
my40.tv

Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Overdose Spike Alert for Buncombe County, says health officials

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health & Human Services says there’s been a continued spike in probable overdoses within the county. They are advising first responders to distribute opiate antagonists (Naloxone), share harm reduction information about this concerning spike, and encourage the use of fentanyl test strips on all substances.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Possession#Cdc#Drug Trafficking#Asheville#Hidta
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Disabled crane causes traffic delays in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced a disabled crane is causing heavy traffic delays in the area of I-240 West. Police say the crane is blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway. According to police, the tow company is responding to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Lanes reopen after removal of disabled crane, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said the lanes are back open in the area of I-240 West. Police say a crane was blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway at around 4 p.m. As of 5:08 p.m., police say the lanes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
INMAN, SC

