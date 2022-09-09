Read full article on original website
Max True
4d ago
No law or any “response” will prevent bad decisions. It’ll all be solved by Mr Darwin
fox40jackson.com
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: ‘Perfect storm’
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city’s liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. “I think what you’re seeing in Asheville...
my40.tv
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
FOX Carolina
Overdose Spike Alert for Buncombe County, says health officials
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health & Human Services says there’s been a continued spike in probable overdoses within the county. They are advising first responders to distribute opiate antagonists (Naloxone), share harm reduction information about this concerning spike, and encourage the use of fentanyl test strips on all substances.
my40.tv
Third overdose spike alert for 2022 issued in Buncombe County; List of resources here
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A continued spike in probable overdoses has prompted health officials in one Western North Carolina county to issue a public alert. Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) issued a "Spike Alert" on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for drug overdoses. Health officials say this is...
Former Democrat sheriff blames anti-cop rhetoric, bail reform for crime surge in popular tourist destination
A former Democrat sheriff blamed anti-police rhetoric Wednesday for the crime surge in Asheville, North Carolina, as rising crime has hit the popular tourist destination in recent years. Former Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan, who left the Democratic Party, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led to the...
McDowell Co. couple charged with drug trafficking
According to McDowell County Sheriff's Office, a Marion couple has been charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday after finding 75 grams of methamphetamine in the couple's car.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
NC woman arrested, charged for distribution of illegal drugs
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of distributing illegal drugs following the execution of a search warrant in the Whittier community of Jackson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
2 arrested, charged in drug bust in Hendersonville
Anderson County Drug Task Force arrested two individuals following a search last Thursday, found fentanyl, crack cocaine, a pistol, and $16,260 USD.
FOX Carolina
Disabled crane causes traffic delays in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced a disabled crane is causing heavy traffic delays in the area of I-240 West. Police say the crane is blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway. According to police, the tow company is responding to...
FOX Carolina
Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
WYFF4.com
Student charged following school threat in Buncombe County, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A student was charged on Tuesday following threats towards a school district in western North Carolina, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. On Sep. 12, shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office began receiving reports of a threat of mass violence...
Man accused of hacking into Greenville’s Verizon account, ordering phones
The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000.
my40.tv
Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
FOX Carolina
Lanes reopen after removal of disabled crane, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said the lanes are back open in the area of I-240 West. Police say a crane was blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway at around 4 p.m. As of 5:08 p.m., police say the lanes...
FOX Carolina
Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured during a shooting Monday evening in Asheville.
