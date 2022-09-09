ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

Nunn, Ernst say U.S.-Mexico border crossings are fueling drug crisis

By Robin Opsahl
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGSvH_0hpFNVOs00

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Republican Zach Nunn, a state senator who is running for in 3rd Congressional District, talked about immigration at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Adel on Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and congressional candidate Zach Nunn said Friday the best way to address Iowa’s rising problems with fentanyl and meth is better security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Nunn, a Republican state senator who is running against U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in the 3rd Congressional District, visited the border at the end of August. Nunn said he met with border patrol agents and local law enforcement during the trip to talk about the “human crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border. Ernst also visited the border in the Texas Rio Grande Valley in July alongside a delegation of fellow Republican senators.

While Iowa is far from any national borders, the two politicians said they believed stronger border security is necessary to combat human and drug trafficking across the state.

“Li terally every county is becoming a border county in this fight,” Nunn said at the event, held at the Dallas County sheriff’s 0ffice in Adel.

Nunn said drugs are trafficked from the border along Interstate Highway 35 to Iowa towns and cities, many of which have seen a surge of fentanyl overdose deaths in the past year. Fentanyl overdose deaths rose by 120% in Iowa for people younger than 25 since 2019. He commended local law enforcement, like those at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, for their work to stop the flow of illegal drugs into Iowa communities, but said the federal government must help by strengthening border security.

Ernst called for taking steps like building a physical wall, building better “cyber-awareness” systems to monitor illegal border crossings and discouraging Latin American countries from allowing migrants to travel through their countries on the way to the United States. She criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for giving a “welcome” to migrants.

“What we need is the president to be very firm about it, say ‘Do not come to the United States, we don’t have the work for you,'” Ernst said. “On the flip side, we do need to work to modernize our immigration.”

Delays and other problems with legal immigration encourage people to seek help from cartels, she said, which are behind the drug and human trafficking crises along the border. Ernst said she learned cartels charge people around $8,000 to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, and those who can’t pay up front are often forced into drug running or sex trafficking to pay off their debt.

Nunn said he heard from people who had spent a decade trying to immigrate to the U.S. legally, who ended up crossing the border illegally because they were “fed up.”

“Let’s find an on-ramp so that people who want to come here the right way aren’t forced into an impossible system,” Nunn said.

Nunn praised measures the Iowa Legislature has taken to stop trafficking, like setting up a human trafficking operation center and limiting the amount of pseudoephedrine, an allergy drug used to make meth, that customers can buy.

“But it doesn’t matter how good we are at enforcing that in our state if 95% is going to come across the border of Mexico,” he said. “We’ve got to find a good way to deter the overwhelming amount of illegal immigration.”

The post Nunn, Ernst say U.S.-Mexico border crossings are fueling drug crisis appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 25

Easylivinglady Easylivinglady
3d ago

Maybe her worry shouldn't be on the border, but on her own state. Drugs everywhere in Iowa. It's the homeowners who suffer the loss with one of these drug houses next to them, while paying taxes that pay her wages.

Reply(2)
15
Rosa Duquette
2d ago

it is true think about it better border security can help slow the cartel from sending all the drugs HEY BIDEN CLOSE The BORDER it would help in so many aspects ya'll use your head for something else besides a hat rack

Reply(2)
5
Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

Worry about the #1 pusher....pharmaceutical companies and who's got I investments in those?

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak

For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GLENWOOD, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Adel, IA
Government
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joni Ernst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Iowa Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Mexico#Republican
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy