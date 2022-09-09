ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church bells toll across England to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Church bells were tolled across England on Friday (9 September) to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II , who passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

As Queen, Elizabeth II was also the supreme governor of the Church of England , who asked their churches , chapels, and cathedrals to ring their bells as a mark of respect following her death.

Footage shows the scene as the sound of the bells rang out across various locations, as the public mourned the death of its longest-serving monarch.

