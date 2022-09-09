Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Weighs In On PNB Rock's Death: "Get Your Own"
Rick Ross is the latest celebrity to weigh in on PNB Rock's untimely death. The Philadelphia rapper was gunned down on Monday (September 12) at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles while enjoying lunch with his girlfriend. Everyone from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to Drake and Meek Mill took to social media with their thoughts and prayer's for PNB and his family.
hotnewhiphop.com
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tee Grizzley Shares Wedding Photos & Receives Congratulations From Tay Keith, PnB Rock, & More
Tee Grizzley shared photos from his marriage to My’Eisha Agnew on Instagram, Monday. The post caught the attention of Tay Keith, PnB Rock, HitBoy, and many other celebrities who congratulated Half Tee Half Beast rapper. The pictures show Grizzley and My’Eisha posing together as well as celebrating with their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Hitmaka Talks "Privileged" Upbringing & Not Wanting To Be A Rapper Again
He has long ditched the Yung Berg moniker and is now known as the award-winning producer Hitmaka, and it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the mic anytime soon. Although some will never forget those early days of Hitmaka's career, it was announced last year that he would be spending his time crafting tracks for the industry's hitmakers as well as acting as Vice President of A&R at Empire. He spoke about his evolution while on the Posted on the Corner Podcast, including his upbringing that differed greatly from other rappers on the scene during his inception in Hip Hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Explains The Delay Behind "Feed Tha Streets 3"
Fans have been anxiously waiting for the latest installment of Roddy Ricch's Feed Tha Streets mixtape series to drop. Over the Summer, the "High Fashion" rapper gave fans an update on the highly anticipated project in a lengthy message, sharing, "Been working hard on this Feed Tha Streets 3 album, getting back to my regular regimen and also been happier than I’ve been in a long time."
hotnewhiphop.com
Bizzy Bone Calls Out Rest Of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony For Touring Without Him
Bizzy Bone called out the rest of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony directly on the track, “Bizzy Get’s Busy,” from his latest solo album, I’m Busy, which was released on Sunday. In the song, Bizzy complains about the group performing shows without him for their recent tours. “Why this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Congratulates Yung Miami On Her Award Nod: "I Told You!"
Though the status of Diddy and Yung Miami's relationship is never quite clear, it hasn't stopped the smitten couple from publicly expressing their love for each other as the world watches on. Over summer, fans were confused when videos of Bad Boy exec on a yacht with another woman made their rounds online. However, the noise began to settle after a clip surfaced of Diddy rubbing on the City Girl rapper as she danced on him, on stage in front of a live crowd.
hotnewhiphop.com
Halle Bailey & DDG Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party In Matching Disco Fits
Though Beyoncé celebrated her 41st trip around the Sun earlier this month, it wasn't until Saturday (September 10) evening that she welcomed some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry to a Bel Air mansion to "f*ck up the night" in honour of the mother of three's birthday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow & Baby Keem Clowned Over BET Hip Hop Awards Lyricist Of The Year Nod
The annual BET Hip Hop Awards are quickly approaching, and not long after it was confirmed that Fat Joe will be hosting the 2022 ceremony, the list of nominees was also unveiled, and it's safe to say that many social media users were quick to express their discontent. Leading this...
hotnewhiphop.com
JT Goes Off On DJ For Confusing Her With Saweetie
On Friday, September 9, GloRilla dropped the remix to her top-charting single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The four-minute record featured two of the hottest female rappers in the game, Latto and JT of the City Girls. The song garnered a lot of love across social media platforms, but JT couldn't enjoy its success for long.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chuck D Sells Chunk Of Public Enemy's Publishing Rights
Public Enemy's legacy in the rap game is larger than life, as their hits still show up everywhere from playlists to even Jeopardy! Their frontman, Chuck D, had a funny fan interaction as a result of this homage, but it's not the only way one of the greatest rappers of all time is engaging with his past material. Rolling Stone reports that Chuck D has sold all of Public Enemy's songwriting rights and half of their publishing rights to Reach Music, his longtime publisher.
Comments / 0