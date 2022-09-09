Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
NAV Unleashes "One Time" Music Video Featuring Future & Don Toliver: Watch
Fans of Canadian rapper NAV were more than pleased to hear the 32-year-old make his return this past weekend, delivering 19 impressive tracks on his Demons Protected By Angels album. Though the Toronto native surprisingly opted to leave his good friend Drake off of the project, he did work with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tee Grizzley Shares Wedding Photos & Receives Congratulations From Tay Keith, PnB Rock, & More
Tee Grizzley shared photos from his marriage to My’Eisha Agnew on Instagram, Monday. The post caught the attention of Tay Keith, PnB Rock, HitBoy, and many other celebrities who congratulated Half Tee Half Beast rapper. The pictures show Grizzley and My’Eisha posing together as well as celebrating with their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death
Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ
It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shuts Down Ari Fletcher Dating Rumours: "Take This Cap Down... It's A Million Women Outchea"
Ari Fletcher has been a busy woman lately – or that's what internet sleuths have been speculating, anyway. Weeks after the mother of one seemingly confirmed her separation from Moneybagg Yo, declaring herself "single" and denying claims that the Tennessee-born rapper had the vehicle he bought her repossessed, she's been sparking relationship rumours with yet another famous recording artist – Meek Mill.
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Sparks Lil Durk Breakup Rumours With "Free Agent" Tweet & IG Unfollow
It's been less than a year since Lil Durk got on one knee in front of an audience at his concert to propose to his long-time partner India Royale, but according to a recent tweet from the makeup mogul, the engagement may have been called off. Late on Saturday (September...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Reacts To PnB Rock's Death: "PnB Was My Boy"
Kodak Black reacted to the news of PnB Rock's death on his Instagram Story, Monday night, after the rapper was tragically shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Los Angeles earlier in the day. The possible robbery took place at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on West Manchester Avenue, while PnB Rock was dining with his girlfriend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
Comments / 0