Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
EMS worker threatens to drive ambulance into Inner Harbor in fire scanner audio
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s Baltimore City Fire Department radio traffic between an EMT and fire communications making the rounds on social media, that ends with a threat and speaks to a serious problem within the department. “For the third time we told you we are out of service,”...
Llama Drama: Animal Euthanized After Being Beaten On Baltimore Farm: Report
A popular llama who has been a staple at a Maryland farm for years had to be put down after being severely beaten during an unexplained attack, according to a report from WBAL. “Skippy” suffered three broken legs and multiple compound fractures, the report states, with two completely shattered, prompting...
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
Wbaltv.com
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County officer hospitalized after crash on Loch Raven
A police officer was hospitalized after they were involved in an accident with another vehicle. There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22
Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
boreal.org
VIDEO: USS Minneapolis-St. Paul damaged by another ship while docked in Baltimore
Photo: The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was damaged over the past weekend in Baltimore. Credit: Charlie Degliomini. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is undergoing repairs after it was damaged while it was docked at a Baltimore pier. A witness of the weekend crash sent video to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS showing when the...
Teen dies after colliding with tree on Liberty Road in Randallstown
Baltimore County Police say the 17-year-old was driving west on Liberty Road when another car pulled out of Old Court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
Wbaltv.com
Police: No weapon found after person thought to be armed with gun seen near Catonsville school
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A person thought to be armed with a gun Monday morning prompted Catonsville High School to lock down, a Baltimore County Public Schools official told 11 News. The person was walking near the school and was not on campus at any point, district officials said. Officials...
fox5dc.com
Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police officer assaulted while working
WBFF — A Baltimore county officer assaulted over the weekend. The suspect fleeing into the city before being taken into custody. This morning law enforcement expert and former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV, Maury Richards joined us to weigh in on the crime crisis that seemingly has no boundaries.
$1.5K in stolen Old Navy clothing leads to police chase, shooting in White Marsh
We are learning more about what led up to a police chase that ended in gunfire over the weekend in White Marsh.
WBOC
Old Dorchester General Hospital Demolished
Heavy machinery destroyed the old Dorchester medical center in Cambridge. When demolition is complete, retail, residential homes and grass lands will be set up on the water front property.
fox5dc.com
In The Courts: Maryland cold case solved 51 years later
An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3L9mhYr.
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
foxbaltimore.com
Victims reportedly jumped into the Harbor in Canton to escape gunfire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's overheard on police radio scanner traffic. "About seven gunshots in the area." "Says that his DoorDash driver says he saw someone shoot near the docks." "Sounds like they might have jumped to try to avoid them." "We have a witness said he saw in the...
Unidentified Woman Found Brutally Murdered Inside Of Vehicle In Baltimore
The body of an unknown woman was found inside of a vehicle in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person in a vehicle around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene,...
Comments / 0