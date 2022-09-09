Read full article on original website
Roddy Ricch Explains The Delay Behind "Feed Tha Streets 3"
Fans have been anxiously waiting for the latest installment of Roddy Ricch's Feed Tha Streets mixtape series to drop. Over the Summer, the "High Fashion" rapper gave fans an update on the highly anticipated project in a lengthy message, sharing, "Been working hard on this Feed Tha Streets 3 album, getting back to my regular regimen and also been happier than I’ve been in a long time."
Rick Ross Weighs In On PNB Rock's Death: "Get Your Own"
Rick Ross is the latest celebrity to weigh in on PNB Rock's untimely death. The Philadelphia rapper was gunned down on Monday (September 12) at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles while enjoying lunch with his girlfriend. Everyone from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to Drake and Meek Mill took to social media with their thoughts and prayer's for PNB and his family.
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ
It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Tekashi 6ix9ine Slammed For Disrespectful Response To PnB Rock's Death
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being slammed on social media for his latest insensitive comments regarding the death of PnB Rock, who was shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday. In a post on his Instagram Story, 6ix9ine joked about the rapper's final meal. PnB...
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
Meek Mill Shuts Down Ari Fletcher Dating Rumours: "Take This Cap Down... It's A Million Women Outchea"
Ari Fletcher has been a busy woman lately – or that's what internet sleuths have been speculating, anyway. Weeks after the mother of one seemingly confirmed her separation from Moneybagg Yo, declaring herself "single" and denying claims that the Tennessee-born rapper had the vehicle he bought her repossessed, she's been sparking relationship rumours with yet another famous recording artist – Meek Mill.
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
India Royale Sparks Lil Durk Breakup Rumours With "Free Agent" Tweet & IG Unfollow
It's been less than a year since Lil Durk got on one knee in front of an audience at his concert to propose to his long-time partner India Royale, but according to a recent tweet from the makeup mogul, the engagement may have been called off. Late on Saturday (September...
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
Rick Ross's Response To Turk's "Drink Champs" Interview Turns Into A WingStop Ad
Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
Tee Grizzley Shares Wedding Photos & Receives Congratulations From Tay Keith, PnB Rock, & More
Tee Grizzley shared photos from his marriage to My’Eisha Agnew on Instagram, Monday. The post caught the attention of Tay Keith, PnB Rock, HitBoy, and many other celebrities who congratulated Half Tee Half Beast rapper. The pictures show Grizzley and My’Eisha posing together as well as celebrating with their...
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media.
