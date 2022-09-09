ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

mycbs4.com

Deadly crash in Marion County

A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire tears through home in Orlando early Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a dozen firefighters swarmed a home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. This happened on Guinyard Way in Orlando. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Fire officials say the home has extensive damage on the back end...
Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
