Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage SquareEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Tanker overturns in Orange County causing heavy traffic delays on SR-528, fire rescue says
OCALA, Fla. - A tanker with oil overturned on State Road 528 causing heavy delays Tuesday afternoon, according to fire rescue. Officials said all westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 21 – where the crash happened – as crews work to clean the spill. One person has...
2 families displaced after Orange County townhome fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two families were displaced after a fire at a townhome Monday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Crews responded just after 10 p.m. to High Pine Road for reports of a fire on a back patio. When crews arrived on scene at the townhomes, they found smoke and flames showing from the rear.
click orlando
Person of interest in Lake double homicide died of self-inflicted gunshot, Ormond Beach police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police now say the woman who was a person of interest in two deaths in Lake County died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a traffic stop. Investigators said Samantha Butler, 29, shot herself after crashing her car in the parking lot of a KFC along West Granada Boulevard on Aug. 26.
click orlando
Car stolen from woman in her 70s in Orange County carjacking, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a woman told deputies her car had been stolen, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 11800 block of East Colonial Drive at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday after a woman in her 70s reported the carjacking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials identify man shot, killed by deputies in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials have identified the man who was killed during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday. Deputies said 49-year-old James Edward Vought was killed by a Lake County deputy after responding to a home on Reagans Run Drive in Clermont around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
Lanes reopen after tanker overturns on State Road 528
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The westbound lanes of State Road 528 were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a crash involving an overturned tanker. Orange County firefighters said there was oil in the westbound lanes near mile marker 21. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Both directions...
mycbs4.com
Deadly crash in Marion County
A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly woman trapped after large tree crashes into home in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach firefighters rescued an elderly woman Tuesday after a large tree crashed into her home, trapping her inside. Firefighters were called to a home after a tree collapsed and trapped an 89-year-old woman. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders worked...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Osceola County accepting applications for $7M in emergency rental assistance
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County’s emergency rental assistance program is accepting applications for $7 million in aid starting Monday. The money is available to residents who are past-due on their rent because of hardships caused by or during the pandemic. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
fox35orlando.com
Fire tears through home in Orlando early Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a dozen firefighters swarmed a home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. This happened on Guinyard Way in Orlando. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Fire officials say the home has extensive damage on the back end...
Teen accused of breaking into home, shooting at deputies also facing arson charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was is also facing charges over a different case. Investigators said last summer Nicole Jackson, then 14 years old, and a young boy broke into a home. Body camera video shows when Jackson started shooting at law enforcement.
click orlando
Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
WCTV
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
Comments / 1