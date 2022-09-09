ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area

A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know

SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Rollover Crash on Highway 14 [Escondido, CA]

Four Injured in RV Accident near Escondido Canyon Road. The collision occurred around 3:02 p.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Escondido Canyon Road. For reasons under investigation, a black Dodge truck was found rolled on its side with a camper trailer attached. However, further circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
KPBS

Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday

A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
CAMPO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed and 1 Injured in DUI Crash near Temecula Valley [Wildomar, CA]

WILDOMAR, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday morning, a fatal crash near Temecula Valley Freeway left one person dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened on September 3rd, at around 3:30 a.m., near the intersection of Grape Street and Olive Street. According to Wildomar police, a 34-year-old Hesperia man...
WILDOMAR, CA

