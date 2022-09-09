Read full article on original website
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
NBC San Diego
Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area
A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo
A man was killed while crossing the street Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in the Rancho Bernardo area, San Diego Police Department announced.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near I-8 freeway
A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with a vehicle in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
Man hurt in freeway off-ramp crash
A man is in the hospital after crashing his car on a freeway off-ramp in Barrio Logan Saturday morning.
San Diego County Sheriff: Woman's ex allegedly kills her boyfriend in Bonita
A 35-year-old man is in custody Monday for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at a Bonita apartment.
Explosive device found along Interstate 15 near Miramar
An explosive device found by freeway cleanup crews along Interstate 15 was detonated by authorities Thursday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Oceanside
The Oceanside Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.
Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know
SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Rollover Crash on Highway 14 [Escondido, CA]
Four Injured in RV Accident near Escondido Canyon Road. The collision occurred around 3:02 p.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Escondido Canyon Road. For reasons under investigation, a black Dodge truck was found rolled on its side with a camper trailer attached. However, further circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
TODAY.com
Rain from Tropical Storm Kay alleviates wildfires near San Diego
Residents in Southern California are drying out after remnants of Tropical Storm Kay dropped heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. The storm helped firefighters battling wildfires in the San Diego country area.Sept. 11, 2022.
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price rises for 10th consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 10th consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing a half cent to $5.348. The average price has increased 12.6 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.3...
KPBS
Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday
A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed and 1 Injured in DUI Crash near Temecula Valley [Wildomar, CA]
WILDOMAR, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday morning, a fatal crash near Temecula Valley Freeway left one person dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened on September 3rd, at around 3:30 a.m., near the intersection of Grape Street and Olive Street. According to Wildomar police, a 34-year-old Hesperia man...
Man gets 28 years to life for fatally shooting brother in Lakeside
A man who shot his brother to death at a Lakeside trailer park was sentenced this week to 28 years to life in state prison.
KPBS
‘Invisible’ crime of extortion takes a heavy toll on Tijuana, according to new study
Extortion in Tijuana is more rampant than originally thought and contributes to the city’s high rate of violent crime, according to a new study by researchers from UC San Diego and Mexico. The report, which is due to be published on the UCSD Center for U.S-Mexican Studies’ website Monday,...
Tropical Storm Kay: What you need to know
As Tropical Storm Kay continues to move towards Southern California, information is quickly coming in and changing.
