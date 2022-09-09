Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Multi-vehicle crash snarls eastbound I-70 at Little Blue Parkway
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A crash involving four vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 70 at Little Blue Parkway for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon. Independence police said the wreck was reported about 3:40 p.m. Police said at least two people were injured. Eastbound traffic was being diverted while police investigated the...
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City man killed in local head-on crash
A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
WIBW
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
KMBC.com
Homeowner talks about narrow escape after car crashes into Overland Park home
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There were some tense moments for members of an Overland Park family on Monday when a speeding car crashed through their house, destroying their garage and a truck inside. It happened near 95th and Delmar Streets. "It's like I could hear a succession of glass...
9 sent to hospital following Jefferson Co. crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn […]
kttn.com
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
Police respond to life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound
Police responded to a life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound past Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
Waterline break causes lane closures for emergency repairs in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A waterline break in North Topeka caused the closure of the southbound lanes of N Topeka Ave. The City of Topeka says an emergency water line repair has been set up on N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. as a waterline break has caused traffic disruption in the area.
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
KMBC.com
Multiple ambulances called to crash on NB I-435 near 48th Street in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple ambulances were called to a crash Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 435 near 48th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The wreck, involving as many as five vehicles, happened just north of Worlds of Fun. One vehicle was in the median. Five ambulances responded to...
Woman killed after being hit by dump truck at Zona Rosa shopping center
A 24-year-old woman died after being hit by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa shopping center early Tuesday afternoon.
WIBW
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
WIBW
No injuries reported after rain contributes to SUV-pickup crash
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after the rain was a factor in a crash between an SUV and a pickup on Saturday. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of N 650 and E 1250 Rd. with reports of an accident.
LJWORLD
Fire department requests that residents avoid area of 11th and Haskell Ave. as smoky fire burns out
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is requesting that people avoid the area of East 11th Street and Haskell Avenue to avoid exposure to smoke from a fire that was expected to burn throughout Monday afternoon. At 11:45 a.m. Monday, Douglas County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a large column of...
Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian at Zona Rosa in Kansas City
Kansas City police investigate after a dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian at the city's popular Zona Rosa shopping district.
WIBW
Crews extinguish debris pile blaze near Lawrence recycling center
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews extinguished a blaze that erupted from a pile of debris near a Lawrence recycling center on Monday afternoon. The City of Lawrence says on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to the recycling center near the area of 11th and Haskell Ave. with reports of a large pile of debris burning in an external scrap pile full of recyclable appliances and equipment.
75-year-old found after night of exposure
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a night exposed to the elements, a 75-year-old woman has been found by what the Topeka Police Department called an “alert citizen.” The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Teresa Alvarado, 75, who suffers from dementia and other significant health issues. On Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., […]
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.
