Linn County, KS

Multi-vehicle crash snarls eastbound I-70 at Little Blue Parkway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A crash involving four vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 70 at Little Blue Parkway for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon. Independence police said the wreck was reported about 3:40 p.m. Police said at least two people were injured. Eastbound traffic was being diverted while police investigated the...
Platte City man killed in local head-on crash

A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
9 sent to hospital following Jefferson Co. crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn […]
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
No injuries reported after rain contributes to SUV-pickup crash

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after the rain was a factor in a crash between an SUV and a pickup on Saturday. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of N 650 and E 1250 Rd. with reports of an accident.
Crews extinguish debris pile blaze near Lawrence recycling center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews extinguished a blaze that erupted from a pile of debris near a Lawrence recycling center on Monday afternoon. The City of Lawrence says on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to the recycling center near the area of 11th and Haskell Ave. with reports of a large pile of debris burning in an external scrap pile full of recyclable appliances and equipment.
75-year-old found after night of exposure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a night exposed to the elements, a 75-year-old woman has been found by what the Topeka Police Department called an “alert citizen.” The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Teresa Alvarado, 75, who suffers from dementia and other significant health issues. On Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., […]
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.
