TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO