ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police looking for man missing from adult foster care in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to keep watch for a 67-year-old man missing from an adult foster care facility in Flint. Michigan State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Cornelius Cortez Newson. He was last seen at the Elsona Foster Home, which is located at 1402 W. Jackson Ave.
FLINT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Genesee County, MI
Government
City
Goodrich, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Lifestyle
City
Davison, MI
Flint, MI
Government
Michigan Advance

‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Family Restaurants#Family Fun#Family Farm#Fresh Fruit#Family Activities#Fun Family Fall Things#Greater Flint#Flint Genesee#Fall Bucket List#Fall Outdoor Activities
Banana 101.5

What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th

With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Here’s 24 Saginaw programs that could receive $1.8M in block grants

SAGINAW, MI — The city could distribute $1.8 million in federal block grant funding across 24 programs this year, city records indicate. The Saginaw City Council at its 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, meeting will vote on the latest recommended expenditures for the city’s annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (often referenced in shorthand as “HUD” or “CDBG” program) money.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Demolition of old Kmart location in Grand Blanc begins

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Demolition on the old Kmart and Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc has begun. The site will be home to a new Grand Blanc Market Place. Wendy Jean-Buhrer is the City Manager of Grand Blanc. Buhrer says, this new project is important to the city because it will bring more jobs to the area.
GRAND BLANC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy