Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
JACKSON, MS
abc12.com

Police looking for man missing from adult foster care in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to keep watch for a 67-year-old man missing from an adult foster care facility in Flint. Michigan State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Cornelius Cortez Newson. He was last seen at the Elsona Foster Home, which is located at 1402 W. Jackson Ave.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI

