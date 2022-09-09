Read full article on original website
Juamil Gordon
4d ago
zion police are garbage this story is all lies what now? what other lie you all going to come up with zion police department is garbage history of lies lies lies trying cover up
Suburban mayor shot at by off-duty police officer in Chicago: sources
CHICAGO - A suburban mayor was shot at by an off-duty suburban police officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 32. The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 750 block West North Avenue. According to sources, a member of the mayor's security detail returned...
Security detail for Harvey mayor opens fire while responding to armed robbery on North Side
CHICAGO - A south suburban mayor was caught in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside an Apple store in Lincoln Park on the North Side. Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark was leaving the Apple store, located at 801 W. North Ave., around 2 p.m. when his security detail witnessed an attempted robbery and shot at the offenders, a source told FOX 32 News.
Chicago Journal
9 shot, 2 killed in Washington Park gunfight
CHICAGO - Two groups clashed in Washington Park last night and police said members of each group opened fire on each other, leaving nine people shot in the incident and two killed. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. last night on the north side of Washington Park on the city's...
Ingleside man charged with beating, choking woman on his boat after she asked to be brought to shore: Sheriff deputy
Douglas J. Johnson remains behind bars after he allegedly choked and beat a woman while aboard his boat Monday night. A 40-year-old woman made a distressing 9-1-1 call, and it was traced to Columbia Bay, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
fox32chicago.com
Former Lake County Sheriff's deputy charged with official misconduct for falsifying timesheets
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A former Lake County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with falsifying timesheets. Gregory Swanson, 54, of unincorporated Grayslake, has been charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft. During an audit in November 2020, authorities learned that Swanson submitted and was paid...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
Police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old in North Chicago
The search continues for whoever fatally shot an 18-year-old man late Monday night in North Chicago. The victim died early Tuesday, officials said.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
Deadly road rage shooting: MPD release surveillance video of suspect
The Milwaukee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a young man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
Road-rage shooter who killed father of five gets 65 years in prison
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing a father of five in a 2020 road-rage incident, Lake County Illinois prosecutors said.
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 19th and Keefe
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Man pretending to be Chicago cop in order to get into public places: Police
Chicago police said the fake cop dresses like the police, said he’s an officer or sergeant and shows a badge and gun, but is not the police. The man has attempted to get into the Shedd Aquarium and places in the West Loop and Roseland.
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged bank customer in Rogers Park, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a man with knocking a bank customer to the ground during a robbery in Rogers Park on Monday morning. Chicago police responded to the Chase branch at 1791 West Howard around 10:55 a.m. and met with the 59-year-old victim. He told officers that a man pushed him to the ground outside the bank and took his wallet, containing $460.
Plea deal derailed for Rick Dugo in serial scammer case in north suburbs
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been following a serial scammer case for more than a year, and on Tuesday morning in a Lake County, Illinois, courtroom, the victims' search for justice was supposed to come to an end.But as CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Tuesday night, a last-minute hiccup derailed a plea deal.Last year, when Tucker told Ricky Dugo she had talked to numerous people who reported being scammed by him, he responded, "It's a lie."But Dugo has faced more than one indictment, and at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Tuesday, he stood before a...
Ill. dad allegedly fatally poisons himself and 10-year-old son; 6-year-old daughter hospitalized
INVERNESS, Ill. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old father allegedly used carbon monoxide to poison himself and his two children, leaving the man and his son dead and his daughter hospitalized. According to WGN-TV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, Inverness Police Department officers went to a home on the 2200 block of Palatine...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call emergency line | Local News
911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 pm Wednesday evening. “If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee,” the department said in the tweet. The non-emergency lines, however, are working...
