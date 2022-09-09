Mayor Todd Gloria’s top pick for the Sports arena redevelopment will be considered by the full city council Tuesday. The Midway Rising proposal contains the largest number of affordable housing units on the 48-acre site, in addition to retail, open space and a new sports arena. But recent information has shown that the head of the top development company in the Midway Rising plan, made significant contributions in support of Gloria’s 2020 mayoral campaign. Then, a key element of the city’s strategy to address homelessness is its $4.6 million outreach program. Being a homeless outreach workers takes compassion, persistence and patience to convince a sometimes reluctant population that there’s a better life for them off the street. Later, a look at how a lack of mental health professionals in schools is a big problem for today’s youth. And, last week, UC San Diego announced a $150 million gift for stem cell research not only here on Earth, but also aboard the international space station. And, a new rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park represents another step in the effort to save a related rhino species that’s nearly extinct. Finally, we preview a new show coming to the fall line up on KPBS. This one will take you on adventures to wineries, restaurants and breweries from the comfort of your home to hear the stories of women and trailblazers of color, it's called “Fresh Glass.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO