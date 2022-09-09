Read full article on original website
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
KPBS
Midway homeless shelter opens, begins to gradually accept new residents
A new homeless shelter in the Midway district is now officially accepting residents.. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says the shelter is phasing residents in and expects to fill all 150 beds by the end of the month. A homeless shelter in San Diego's Midway district is officially open and...
kusi.com
San Diego Automotive Museum seeking volunteers to assist as docents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Automotive Museum is seeking volunteers to assist as docents and with other special projects. The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, is seeking volunteers to support a variety of activities and events, including its upcoming signature event in October, “THE Party in the Park”.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
KPBS
City council moves forward with 'Midway Rising' sports arena development
The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a negotiating agreement with developers who plan to revamp about 50 acres in the Midway district, including the Sports Arena area. By entering an exclusive negotiating agreement with the developers on the "Midway Rising" project, the city has two years — with an option to add an additional year if necessary — to do due diligence and negotiate with Zephyr Partners, Chelsea Investment Corp. and Legends Global.
KPBS
San Diego City Council appoints Eric Dargan as next chief operating officer
The San Diego City Council Monday approved Eric K. Dargan to serve as the city's chief operating officer, replacing interim COO Jay Goldstone. Dargan, the current chief operating officer of the Houston Public Works Department, will take over the San Diego position on Nov. 1. His appointment follows a national search with nearly 200 candidates.
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers face uphill battle delivering aid, services
As San Diego's homeless population continues to rise, the demand for outreach services has risen with it. The efforts of the workers tasked with actually delivering these much needed services were profiled in a recent story published in The San Diego Union-Tribune. It’s a job that takes compassion, persistence and...
KPBS
Port of San Diego prepares for biggest cruise season since 2010
The Port of San Diego is set to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010, with all sailing at or near full capacity and a 45% increase over last year expected to see a total of around 460,000 passengers, officials said Tuesday. "The Port of San Diego's cruise business is...
KPBS
San Diego Humane Society nearly full, waives adoption fees for adult dogs
With shelter space for adult dogs rapidly filling, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7 months and older through Sunday. The organization has 1,742 animals currently in its care, including 172 adult dogs that are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.
San Diego Humane Society urges governor to sign bill limiting animal testing
SAN DIEGO — Penny Lane is one of the 108 beagles that the San Diego Humane Society rescued recently from a Virginia-based company, that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The San Diego Humane Society says the beagles were bred specifically for experimentation. Had they not...
New Rosecrans Shelter for San Diegans Experiencing Homelessness Opens Monday
Up to 150 San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be able to move into the Rosecrans Shelter when it officially opens Monday, following a tour by city and county leaders of the facility Friday. The Lucky Duck Foundation — which donated the use of the shelter structure and covered construction costs...
KPBS
New homeless shelter opens
A new homeless shelter in the Midway District is now accepting residents. In other news, a place that has served members of the LGBTQ-plus community recovering from addiction is closing its doors. Plus, a new rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park represents another step in the effort to save a related rhino species that’s nearly extinct.
sandiegocountynews.com
City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects
San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
KPBS
San Diego makes huge investment in stormwater infrastructure with loan from EPA
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Tuesday signed off on a loan with the Environmental Protection Agency to fix up the city’s aging storm drain system. The loan will allow for up to $733 million to be invested in stormwater infrastructure projects over the next five years. It's one of the biggest infrastructure investments in recent years. The mayor's signature kicked off the first installment of $225 million.
KPBS
City council to vote on sports arena development as transparency issues arise
Mayor Todd Gloria’s top pick for the Sports arena redevelopment will be considered by the full city council Tuesday. The Midway Rising proposal contains the largest number of affordable housing units on the 48-acre site, in addition to retail, open space and a new sports arena. But recent information has shown that the head of the top development company in the Midway Rising plan, made significant contributions in support of Gloria’s 2020 mayoral campaign. Then, a key element of the city’s strategy to address homelessness is its $4.6 million outreach program. Being a homeless outreach workers takes compassion, persistence and patience to convince a sometimes reluctant population that there’s a better life for them off the street. Later, a look at how a lack of mental health professionals in schools is a big problem for today’s youth. And, last week, UC San Diego announced a $150 million gift for stem cell research not only here on Earth, but also aboard the international space station. And, a new rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park represents another step in the effort to save a related rhino species that’s nearly extinct. Finally, we preview a new show coming to the fall line up on KPBS. This one will take you on adventures to wineries, restaurants and breweries from the comfort of your home to hear the stories of women and trailblazers of color, it's called “Fresh Glass.”
KPBS
Chula Vista may ban sale of flavored tobacco products
Chula Vista could become the next city in the county to ban the sale of flavored tobacco. The proposal goes before the city council there tomorrow night but KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen says the ban’s supporters were at City Hall today. Chula Vista could become the next city in...
kusi.com
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
travellemming.com
31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)
A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
getnews.info
I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History
“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point
San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
