ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 5

Related
kusi.com

San Diego Automotive Museum seeking volunteers to assist as docents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Automotive Museum is seeking volunteers to assist as docents and with other special projects. The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, is seeking volunteers to support a variety of activities and events, including its upcoming signature event in October, “THE Party in the Park”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
KPBS

City council moves forward with 'Midway Rising' sports arena development

The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a negotiating agreement with developers who plan to revamp about 50 acres in the Midway district, including the Sports Arena area. By entering an exclusive negotiating agreement with the developers on the "Midway Rising" project, the city has two years — with an option to add an additional year if necessary — to do due diligence and negotiate with Zephyr Partners, Chelsea Investment Corp. and Legends Global.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego City Council appoints Eric Dargan as next chief operating officer

The San Diego City Council Monday approved Eric K. Dargan to serve as the city's chief operating officer, replacing interim COO Jay Goldstone. Dargan, the current chief operating officer of the Houston Public Works Department, will take over the San Diego position on Nov. 1. His appointment follows a national search with nearly 200 candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Homeless outreach workers face uphill battle delivering aid, services

As San Diego's homeless population continues to rise, the demand for outreach services has risen with it. The efforts of the workers tasked with actually delivering these much needed services were profiled in a recent story published in The San Diego Union-Tribune. It’s a job that takes compassion, persistence and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Port of San Diego prepares for biggest cruise season since 2010

The Port of San Diego is set to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010, with all sailing at or near full capacity and a 45% increase over last year expected to see a total of around 460,000 passengers, officials said Tuesday. "The Port of San Diego's cruise business is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Person
Todd Gloria
KPBS

San Diego Humane Society nearly full, waives adoption fees for adult dogs

With shelter space for adult dogs rapidly filling, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7 months and older through Sunday. The organization has 1,742 animals currently in its care, including 172 adult dogs that are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New homeless shelter opens

A new homeless shelter in the Midway District is now accepting residents. In other news, a place that has served members of the LGBTQ-plus community recovering from addiction is closing its doors. Plus, a new rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park represents another step in the effort to save a related rhino species that’s nearly extinct.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Housing#Infrastructure#Midway#San Diegans#The Rosecrans Shelter#The Lucky Duck Foundation#Calfresh#Medi Cal
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects

San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego makes huge investment in stormwater infrastructure with loan from EPA

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Tuesday signed off on a loan with the Environmental Protection Agency to fix up the city’s aging storm drain system. The loan will allow for up to $733 million to be invested in stormwater infrastructure projects over the next five years. It's one of the biggest infrastructure investments in recent years. The mayor's signature kicked off the first installment of $225 million.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City council to vote on sports arena development as transparency issues arise

Mayor Todd Gloria’s top pick for the Sports arena redevelopment will be considered by the full city council Tuesday. The Midway Rising proposal contains the largest number of affordable housing units on the 48-acre site, in addition to retail, open space and a new sports arena. But recent information has shown that the head of the top development company in the Midway Rising plan, made significant contributions in support of Gloria’s 2020 mayoral campaign. Then, a key element of the city’s strategy to address homelessness is its $4.6 million outreach program. Being a homeless outreach workers takes compassion, persistence and patience to convince a sometimes reluctant population that there’s a better life for them off the street. Later, a look at how a lack of mental health professionals in schools is a big problem for today’s youth. And, last week, UC San Diego announced a $150 million gift for stem cell research not only here on Earth, but also aboard the international space station. And, a new rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park represents another step in the effort to save a related rhino species that’s nearly extinct. Finally, we preview a new show coming to the fall line up on KPBS. This one will take you on adventures to wineries, restaurants and breweries from the comfort of your home to hear the stories of women and trailblazers of color, it's called “Fresh Glass.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista may ban sale of flavored tobacco products

Chula Vista could become the next city in the county to ban the sale of flavored tobacco. The proposal goes before the city council there tomorrow night but KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen says the ban’s supporters were at City Hall today. Chula Vista could become the next city in...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
CORONADO, CA
travellemming.com

31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)

A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
getnews.info

I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History

“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point

San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy