After theft, Seattle arboretum celebrates reinstallation of Tsutakawa Memorial Gates
Originally installed in 1976 and stolen in 2020, the bronze Memorial Gates were designed by Northwest cultural icon and world-renowned artist George Tsutakawa for the Washington Park Arboretum. Refabricated by his son and artist Gerard Tsutakawa, a celebration for the gates reinstallation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and include jazz and Japanese musical instruments.
Port of Everett unveils Blue Heron Slough - one of the region’s largest estuary restorations
Puget Sound has lost most of its estuaries – the nutrient-rich, marshy lands where rivers meet the sea and fresh water mixes with salt from the ocean. Industry has filled them with docks and ports and farms. Yet, juvenile salmon and other endangered marine species need them to survive.
Northwest craft brewers rethinking drinking with nonalcoholic quaffs
Half a dozen Pacific Northwest craft breweries are diversifying into making nonalcoholic beer. But instead of brewing bland and watery "near beer," they're injecting quality and variety into a space that used to be dominated by a few national brands. A swelling customer base is lapping it up. The kettle...
