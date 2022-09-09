Read full article on original website
Elizabeth V. Trupp
Elizabeth V. Trupp, age 94, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away on July 25, 2022. She was born August 16, 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Shapley in London, England. Elizabeth remained true to her heritage being known as a great lady with charm and dignity. She was greatly loved by her late husband of forty years, Willis (Bill) Trupp. She was the mother of three children from a former marriage. Her eldest son, Chad Conklin, lost his life at age 24.
Marjorie Carolyn Martin
Marjorie Carolyn Martin, age 74, of Habersham County, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Ms. Martin was born on May 14, 1948, in Alto, Georgia to the late Floyd and Daisy Smith Hunnicutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Baker; and all of her siblings. Ms. Martin was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a member of New Vision Worship Center. She was known to her grandchildren and many others as “Nanny”.
Garrett Duran Reiser
Garrett Duran Reiser, age 22 of Cleveland, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Savannah, Georgia on October 04, 1999, he was a son of Emory William, III. & Deborah Jean Kingery Reiser of Cleveland, Georgia. Garrett was a firefighter with the Demorest Fire Department with over 5 years of dedicated service. God was first in his life, next was his beloved family, and then his loyalty to his friends. In his spare time, Garrett enjoyed a good strategy game as well as a well-scripted drama at the Cinema. He was a faithful member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
