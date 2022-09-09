Garrett Duran Reiser, age 22 of Cleveland, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Savannah, Georgia on October 04, 1999, he was a son of Emory William, III. & Deborah Jean Kingery Reiser of Cleveland, Georgia. Garrett was a firefighter with the Demorest Fire Department with over 5 years of dedicated service. God was first in his life, next was his beloved family, and then his loyalty to his friends. In his spare time, Garrett enjoyed a good strategy game as well as a well-scripted drama at the Cinema. He was a faithful member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO