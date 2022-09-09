ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mysterious group targeting Abbott reserves $6M in TV ads ahead of November election

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lockhart, TX
State
Virginia State
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
San Antonio Report

What brought down Gillespie County’s elections office? It was something in the water.

Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. Last November’s sleepy constitutional amendment election nearly came to blows in Gillespie County, a central Texas county known for its vineyards. A volunteer poll...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

Equal access to the polls includes jail-based voting

In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court opined that pretrial detainees maintain their right to vote, and in Texas, you do not lose that right if you are convicted of a misdemeanor offense. Nevertheless, localities and the state government have failed to effectively mobilize the necessary resources to create sufficient voting access for incarcerated, eligible voters to cast a ballot during elections. Bexar County officials have the opportunity to stand out as leaders in promoting equitable voting access in our jails.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

Mayor: Homeland Security secretary praises city’s handling of migrants during San Antonio visit

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held two roundtables with San Antonio leaders Wednesday, one to discuss migrants and another to discuss domestic extremism. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who attended both discussions, said Mayorkas called San Antonio “a model” in dealing with immigration, pointing to the city’s collaboration with local...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Campaign Finance#Cable Tv#Texas Ethics Commission#Coulda Been#Democratic#Llc
San Antonio Report

As Texas diverts mental health funding, San Antonio applies some of its pandemic relief

Mental health providers facing insecurity about the future of state funding are poised to get an infusion of cash from the city of San Antonio’s federal pandemic relief. A plan approved by City Council on Thursday will allow organizations to apply for grants worth a minimum of $100,000 for programs focused on providing mental health services to people with or without health insurance. The city allocated $23 million for the grants, plus another $3 million for administration costs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
San Antonio Report

How does Texas fail its kids? Let me count the ways

Recent news from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the agency tasked with helping children at risk of abuse or neglect, was singularly depressing: Since the beginning of the year, nearly 2,300 workers have made for the exits. The departing workers cite a litany of problems as their...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020

More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy