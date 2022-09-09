Mysterious group targeting Abbott reserves $6M in TV ads ahead of November election

Read full article on original website
Bexar County races to watch in the November midterms
Living in a county that’s dominated by Democrats, in a state controlled by Republicans and led nationally by two parties at war with each other, Bexar County voters will have plenty of options — seven key races among them — to air their frustrations with the status quo this November.
Election season kicks off as O’Rourke, Gutierrez come out swinging at San Antonio labor breakfast
Democrats kicked off the election season by rallying with loyal supporters Monday, but the opening salvos laid out by local officeholders and candidates at Monday’s AFL-CIO breakfast underscored the party’s new focus on dampening enthusiasm for the GOP among rural Republicans. Gathered at the Grand Hyatt River Walk,...
Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along
As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
Bexar County’s plan to cut polling places draws fire from voting rights group
The Texas Civil Rights Project, which sued successfully to keep Bexar County from closing some voting locations in 2020, warned it could challenge the county again if elections officials follow through with a plan that would reduce the number of Election Day polling places. The move comes as Democrats across...
What brought down Gillespie County’s elections office? It was something in the water.
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. Last November’s sleepy constitutional amendment election nearly came to blows in Gillespie County, a central Texas county known for its vineyards. A volunteer poll...
Equal access to the polls includes jail-based voting
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court opined that pretrial detainees maintain their right to vote, and in Texas, you do not lose that right if you are convicted of a misdemeanor offense. Nevertheless, localities and the state government have failed to effectively mobilize the necessary resources to create sufficient voting access for incarcerated, eligible voters to cast a ballot during elections. Bexar County officials have the opportunity to stand out as leaders in promoting equitable voting access in our jails.
Bexar County, bullied by the state on elections, struggles to best serve voters
If you are looking for evidence that democracy is in trouble at the local level as well as nationally, look no further than the disagreement among county election and party officials over how to get out the vote. Voting is a constitutional right, not a privilege, as some assert. Yet...
Mayor: Homeland Security secretary praises city’s handling of migrants during San Antonio visit
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held two roundtables with San Antonio leaders Wednesday, one to discuss migrants and another to discuss domestic extremism. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who attended both discussions, said Mayorkas called San Antonio “a model” in dealing with immigration, pointing to the city’s collaboration with local...
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales’ disinformation fuels immigration phobia
I assume an early start to the Labor Day holiday weekend is the reason U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) has not yet issued a press release correcting the widely shared disinformation he spread in an Aug. 24 appearance on Fox News. Gonzales used one of his frequent moments in...
Our politics are tearing us apart. What will bring San Antonio families back together?
Linda, a 51-year-old business owner in San Antonio, was raised in a “hard-core conservative, hard-core Christian” home; her mother was a player in statewide Republican politics. Both her parents passed away years before former President Donald Trump emerged and remade the GOP in his image, but she still grew up immersed in Republican red.
Labor Secretary would like to see bigger federal investments in Ready to Work
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh heaped praise on San Antonio’s city government for its expansive workforce development program, often called the largest of its kind in the country. He said he wishes the federal government could do more. At a roundtable discussion with local industry leaders and city...
Paxton files another petition to block SAISD’s paused vaccine mandate
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another petition seeking to reverse a Bexar County judge’s decision that rejected the state’s bid for a temporary injunction to block the San Antonio Independent School District’s staff vaccine mandate. Even though SAISD’S vaccine mandate remains on pause despite the...
As Texas diverts mental health funding, San Antonio applies some of its pandemic relief
Mental health providers facing insecurity about the future of state funding are poised to get an infusion of cash from the city of San Antonio’s federal pandemic relief. A plan approved by City Council on Thursday will allow organizations to apply for grants worth a minimum of $100,000 for programs focused on providing mental health services to people with or without health insurance. The city allocated $23 million for the grants, plus another $3 million for administration costs.
Predatory investors prompt new state law blocking residential water use data from public view
This article has been updated. The San Antonio Water System is now shielded from disclosing information about residential water users after the utility worked with state legislators to change a law that had allowed anyone who filed an open records request to see that data. SAWS worked with legislators on...
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025. Instead, the board agreed in a 7-2 preliminary vote to only adjust the curriculum with...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lower debt for many in Texas
A’Naiya Vavis graduated from Texas State University four years ago with $14,000 in student loan debt, and her $180 monthly payment to the federal government meant living paycheck to paycheck on a $38,000-a-year public relations salary in Austin. When her loan payment plan was paused during the pandemic, it...
How does Texas fail its kids? Let me count the ways
Recent news from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the agency tasked with helping children at risk of abuse or neglect, was singularly depressing: Since the beginning of the year, nearly 2,300 workers have made for the exits. The departing workers cite a litany of problems as their...
Bexar County’s top PPP recipients raked in over $10M in loan forgiveness
More than two years after the Paycheck Protection Program first began directing billions of dollars in federal aid to businesses across the country, a clearer picture of its biggest beneficiaries has emerged. Designed to preserve jobs at small businesses from the seismic shocks of the early pandemic, the program provided...
‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020
More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
Is organized labor in San Antonio seeing a grassroots revival?
San Antonio’s workers are among the least unionized in the country, but local organized labor and its sympathizers say the nationwide resurgence of interest in unions is being felt here, too. More than any potential uptick in workplace petitions — which nationally have ramped up this year — union...
