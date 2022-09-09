ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

NBC Philadelphia

‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours

A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Protecting Henderson a concern as Blue Hens prepare for CAA opener

The University of Delaware finds itself in the top 10 in the national polls, but it is also number one in a conference statistic that could be troubling to the health of their offense. No. 9 Delaware's offensive line, has allowed a Colonial Athletic Association-leading nine sacks despite victories over...
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice

Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
HOCKESSIN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Chester cyclist run over by pickup truck and killed in Kent County

A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County. 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr. was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site

A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Review

Opinion: Why I hate parking at the university

As a car-owning university employee, student and athlete who lived on campus last year, I know the pain that is paying for parking passes and violations. I’ve received my fair share of tickets both from Newark and UD Parking Services. Whether from forgetting to pay for parking on Main Street, neglecting to renew a pass or simply parking illegally, I’ve accumulated enough tickets to cover a wall in my apartment.
NEWARK, DE
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
BALTIMORE, MD
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
abc27.com

Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA

