Bay Journal
Escape the crowds, access the water at two new parks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Looking for someplace quiet to paddle along verdant shores? To follow butterflies flitting across fields of wildflowers and hear birds calling as you stroll through a forest? To picnic by the water or cast a fishing line?. Outdoor enthusiasts eager to get away from the crowds thronging many parks and...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours
A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
WDEL 1150AM
Protecting Henderson a concern as Blue Hens prepare for CAA opener
The University of Delaware finds itself in the top 10 in the national polls, but it is also number one in a conference statistic that could be troubling to the health of their offense. No. 9 Delaware's offensive line, has allowed a Colonial Athletic Association-leading nine sacks despite victories over...
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice
Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
WDEL 1150AM
Chester cyclist run over by pickup truck and killed in Kent County
A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County. 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr. was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
98online.com
Arrest On Charge Of DUI Made After Newark Man Drives Vehicle Into Surf On Navy Beach At Cape Henlopen
(Delaware-surf-fishing.com) DOVER Sept 9, 2022 … Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Del. on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. At...
delawarepublic.org
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site
A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
The Review
Opinion: Why I hate parking at the university
As a car-owning university employee, student and athlete who lived on campus last year, I know the pain that is paying for parking passes and violations. I’ve received my fair share of tickets both from Newark and UD Parking Services. Whether from forgetting to pay for parking on Main Street, neglecting to renew a pass or simply parking illegally, I’ve accumulated enough tickets to cover a wall in my apartment.
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
Here’s the Best Delaware County Small Town to Raise a Family
For those who prefer the slower pace of suburban living as a comfy place to start a family, consider this list of towns from Stacker.com. Several Pennsylvania places made the list of the 100 best small towns to raise a family in the nation, and Swarthmore is among them, according to a new ranking published by Stacker.
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 at Maryland home was murder-suicide
The sheriff's office says a man called 911 on Friday morning to report that three children and a woman had been fatally shot and he planned to kill himself.
wwnytv.com
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man, a woman and three children — in the...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
abc27.com
Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash
MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
