Greenville, NC

Ellmers' gift gives ODU baseball stadium effort a big boost

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 2021 was an historic year for Old Dominion's baseball program. It also showed where the program needed to go. The Monarchs grabbed the number 16 national seed, earning the right to host an NCAA Regional. However, the facilities were determined to be sub-par and not up to standards for holding the opening round of the tournament, so ODU was forced to hold its regional in Columbia, South Carolina.
Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel

Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11

Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall

A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?

As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday

GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
Missy Elliott Gets Virginia Street Named After Her

Missy Elliott’s award-winning career is now cemented with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The artist and producer shared the exciting news on her social media on Wednesday (Sept. 7). “#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to...
