WTKR
Ellmers' gift gives ODU baseball stadium effort a big boost
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 2021 was an historic year for Old Dominion's baseball program. It also showed where the program needed to go. The Monarchs grabbed the number 16 national seed, earning the right to host an NCAA Regional. However, the facilities were determined to be sub-par and not up to standards for holding the opening round of the tournament, so ODU was forced to hold its regional in Columbia, South Carolina.
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man wins big on scratch-off ticket after first choice sold out
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win on a scratch-off ticket by an eastern North Carolina man. Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, a soon-to-be-first-time-father, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock...
Virginia Beach woman helps to save man's life inside Jersey Mike's
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman jumped into action to save a man suffering from a medical emergency. “At the moment, I felt like I could’ve just left the world at that time,” Jim O'Neal said. Jim O’Neal has a simple routine on Thursday nights....
Stay up-to-date: Here are some COVID-19 booster clinics across Hampton Roads this month
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is looking to get a booster shot to continue your protection against the COVID-19 virus, there are several free clinics this week you could choose from. According to the organization Celebrate Health Care, the Bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is...
Investigation Discovery's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature Codi Bigsby search
HAMPTON, Va. — A show on the Investigation Discovery channel will feature a segment on the search for Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old boy from Hampton reported missing in late January. The "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the channel and...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel
Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11
Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.
No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
outerbanksvoice.com
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
peninsulachronicle.com
Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Search for missing kayaker underway near Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue teams in Virginia Beach are searching for a missing man near the Lesner Bridge. According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, 27-year-old Ryan Tew launched from Crab Creek in the Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 last night in his kayak. According to Coast Guard, search crews...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday
GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
BET
Missy Elliott Gets Virginia Street Named After Her
Missy Elliott’s award-winning career is now cemented with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The artist and producer shared the exciting news on her social media on Wednesday (Sept. 7). “#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to...
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
