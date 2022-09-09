Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Defense in Depth to host Big Daddy Guns for Wednesday announcement
MORGANTOWN — We now know Big Daddy Guns is not coming to The Deck, but is the firearms retailer still coming to Monongalia County? Defense in Depth will play host Wednesday as the book. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
When will it snow in West Virginia?
WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest
DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Fire deliberately set at a West Virginia antique store
OHIO COUNTY, WV – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on...
Two murders solved during Murder Mystery Weekend
Murder and Merriment held a "Murder Mystery Weekend" on Sept. 10 and 11 at Stonewall Resort.
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County
A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
Power outage planned for Westover/Morgantown Wednesday
A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
Lewis County woman starts veterinary business with USDA grant
Dr. Breanna Brown has opened a one-woman mobile vet service business with a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be operating in several counties in West Virginia.
