voiceofmotown.com

The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
ROANOKE, WV
WOWK 13 News

When will it snow in West Virginia?

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
WTRF- 7News

Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest

DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
WTRF- 7News

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County

A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Fox News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic

Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
WTRF- 7News

2 people injured in Belmont County crash

According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

