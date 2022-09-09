Read full article on original website
Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell
According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
620 Prince, a luxury bed and breakfast in Georgetown, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. 620 Prince in Georgetown, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Situated along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast in Georgetown, South Carolina, 620 Prince combines sophisticated charm and modern renovation in an 1882 coastal home.
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances dropping this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The wet weekend continues today with tropical moisture continuing to bring rain chances in the afternoon. Those scattered rain chances will turn to isolated storm chances after sunset. Once we lose the daytime heating, this will help decrease our storm chances tonight. Overall, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with chances for isolated storms. Overnight lows are going to drop in the mid 70s.
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach
Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This Month
Make plans to attend Conway Burger Week this month!Happily Unprocessed. For all the burger fans out there, the City of Conway has a very special treat for you this month! Get ready to enjoy some big, juicy, mouthwatering burgers during Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures! Conway Burger week will take place in Downtown Conway from September 19 - September 25 and some of the best restaurants in town have signed up to create their best burger creations for everyone to try, according to conwayalive.com! Let's take a look at what Conway restaurants have signed up so far and what their signature burger will be!
‘Lovin it’: South Carolina McDonald’s director started at fry station at 14 and worked his way up
After working at McDonald’s since he was 14, Nimi Rama, now a company executive, says he has “ketchup in (his) veins.”
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
