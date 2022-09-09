ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

nbc16.com

Wildfires becoming a yearly staple in Lane County

Smoky weekend skies sent many of us back to 2020, when the Holiday Farm Fire was burning in eastern Lane County. As hotter and drier summers continue, the wildfire threat will remain. We took a look back at how much of Lane County's forests have been burned over the last...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

OR 58 Hwy slowly begins to open as evacuation levels lower

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The Oregon Department of Transportation just announced the east side closure point for the OR 58 Willamette Highway Cedar Creek Fire closure is now at Willamette Pass, milepost 62. ODOT says on the west side the road is open between Interstate 5 and Oakridge.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

LTD restores bus service to Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices

The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire burns over 85,000 acres; containment drops to 0%

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie area as the Cedar Creek Fire continues. The size of the fire is now 85,926 acres, officials said. "The fire grew significantly due to the weekend’s weather event (over 32,000 acres),...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene hires new executive director

EUGENE, Ore. — Cascades Board of Directors recently approved the hiring of Julie Collins as Executive Director. Collins most recently served as the Deputy Director of the center. Collins will follow Louise Shimmel as executive director. Shimmel founded the center in 1987. She and her staff, board, and volunteers...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Rafter pronounced dead after raft overturned in McKenzie River

BLUE RIVER, Ore. — Sunday morning, September 11, at approximately 8:18 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received information that a raft had overturned in the McKenzie River near Paradise Campground. While LCSO was enroute, deputies learned that one of the three involved rafters was unconscious and CPR had...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Suspect identified in Skinner Butte arson

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lebanon neighborhood rattled by gunshots

LEBANON, Ore. — One man is in custody after firing shots into a Lebanon neighborhood Sunday afternoon. "I hid in my brother's room for a long time, and I heard all sorts of police in the alleyway." And bullet holes across the street. This all started at a home...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Greenhill humane society offers shelter to fire evacuee's pets

EUGENE, Ore. — Greenhill Humane Society has been at the Lane County Fairgrounds, housing pets and small animals for people escaping the fires. The Lane County Fairgrounds is playing host to families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east and many of them brought animals. Small pets...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Fire evacuees' pets getting care from Greenhill Humane Society

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Fairgrounds are packed with families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east. And many of them brought animals. Small pets such as cats and dogs are being kept at the Picc-A-Dilly flea market building at the back of the fairgrounds. Greenhill...
LANE COUNTY, OR

