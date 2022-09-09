ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
NBC New York

Showers, Storms Push Out as Colder Temps Expected to Take Hold of Tri-State Area

Showers and storms will push out of the area by early to mid-evening Tuesday after severe Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks. Scattered storms were expected...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Business
City
Oakland, NJ
County
Rockland County, NY
Oakland, NJ
Business
NBC New York

Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments

Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Rebates#Natural Gas Prices#Heating System#Business Industry#Linus Business#Orange And#Orange Rockland#Budget Billing#Incentives
oakland-nj.org

Road Work Scheduled for Yawpo Avenue from September 14, 2022 to September 15, 2022

Please be advised that road work originally scheduled to start on September 13, 2022 has been delayed and will be taking place on Yawpo Avenue on Wednesday September 14, 2022 and Wednesday, September 15, 2022, between the approximate hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. This work will necessitate a closure of the east bound lane of Yawpo Avenue between Ramapo Valley Road and East Oak Street. Traffic will still be able to travel west on Yawpo Avenue toward Ramapo Valley Road. To help facilitate school traffic, Yawpo Avenue will remain open in both directions until approximately 8 a.m. Detours are scheduled to be placed on Ramapo Valley Road that will divert traffic on to East Oak Street and back on to Yawpo Avenue above the construction zone. Access to local businesses should not be affected by this work. Detour signage will be posted and police officers will be on site to assist with traffic. Please expect delays as you travel through this area.
OAKLAND, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location

A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy