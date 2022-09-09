Please be advised that road work originally scheduled to start on September 13, 2022 has been delayed and will be taking place on Yawpo Avenue on Wednesday September 14, 2022 and Wednesday, September 15, 2022, between the approximate hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. This work will necessitate a closure of the east bound lane of Yawpo Avenue between Ramapo Valley Road and East Oak Street. Traffic will still be able to travel west on Yawpo Avenue toward Ramapo Valley Road. To help facilitate school traffic, Yawpo Avenue will remain open in both directions until approximately 8 a.m. Detours are scheduled to be placed on Ramapo Valley Road that will divert traffic on to East Oak Street and back on to Yawpo Avenue above the construction zone. Access to local businesses should not be affected by this work. Detour signage will be posted and police officers will be on site to assist with traffic. Please expect delays as you travel through this area.

OAKLAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO