Hilo, HI

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
4d ago

Has anyone else noticed that democrats have no foresight whatsoever? Nothing is ever an issue until it becomes an emergency. Then it’s all kines hysteria. Had plenty time to prevent this early on. But you know what Obama and Holder always said, “Never let a crisis go to waste”. Thanks democrats.

Concerns Raised At Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission report details issues found during an August 25th tour of the "egregiously overcrowded" facility. (BIVN) – A September 2 report by the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission – released outside of its regular meeting "due to serious and immediate concern involving the safety of those who work and live at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center" – provides details on the observations made by Oversight Coordinator Christin Johnson and Commissioner Ted Sakai during a tour of HCCC on August 25th.
HILO, HI
High Marks: Nationwide Ranking Puts UH, Hilo at Top of the Class

Study this: The University of Hawai'i – and the Hilo campus specifically – is earning good grades in a number of key categories that make it a top-notch learning institution. That's according to the U.S. News and World Report, which released its Best College Rankings on Sunday...
HILO, HI
Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
Hilo, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
State Looks To Lease Hilo Country Club Condo Hotel Land

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi land board on Friday voted to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposals to lease the "improved public lands" on Banyan Drive. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to amend a prior action issuing a Request for Qualifications / Request for Proposals for a lease of public lands in the Banyan Drive resort area occupied by the Country Club Condo Hotel, in order to clarify that there will be no sale of the improvements – i.e. the hotel building.
HILO, HI
Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man

Authorities seek the public's help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai'i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
PAHOA, HI
Hawaiʻi County To Host Virtual Job Fair

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Department of Parks and Recreation will participate in the job fair. UPDATE – (11:45 a.m. on Monday, September 12) The County of Hawaiʻi will hold a virtual job fair on two upcoming days: Wednesday,...
HILO, HI
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don't think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you'll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
'At-Risk' Man Located in Good Health

Update: Big Island police reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, via an emailed media release that John Barbour, who was previously reported as missing and "at risk," was located in Hilo in good health. Police thanked the public for its assistance with finding Barbour. Original story: Big...
HILO, HI
Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie

A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
HILO, HI
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
Hilo woman stabbed father-in-law, took child: Prosecutor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Hilo woman was charged on Friday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Komohana Gardens residential area. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Frances Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law who was caring for […]
HILO, HI
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Granted Court Protection From Neighbors

A simmering dispute between a deputy prosecutor and his neighbors on the Big Island continues to deepen. Randall Winston "Bew" Albright has gone to court to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction against neighbors Micah and Jessica Gauthier, alleging the couple's activities have caused him and his family to suffer emotional distress.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24

Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island's own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
KEALAKEKUA, HI

