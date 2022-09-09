Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
4d ago
Has anyone else noticed that democrats have no foresight whatsoever? Nothing is ever an issue until it becomes an emergency. Then it’s all kines hysteria. Had plenty time to prevent this early on. But you know what Obama and Holder always said, “Never let a crisis go to waste”. Thanks democrats.
Reply(1)
3
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
Concerns Raised At Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission report details issues found during an August 25th tour of the "egregiously overcrowded" facility. (BIVN) – A September 2 report by the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission – released outside of its regular meeting “due to serious and immediate concern involving the safety of those who work and live at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center” – provides details on the observations made by Oversight Coordinator Christin Johnson and Commissioner Ted Sakai during a tour of HCCC on August 25th.
KITV.com
Two virtual job fairs scheduled for Big Island residents Sept. 21, 22
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Job seekers on the Big Island can mark their calendars for two virtual job fairs, co-hosted by the Office of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Human Resources, set for next week. The job fairs are set to take place on Wednesday afternoon,...
bigislandnow.com
High Marks: Nationwide Ranking Puts UH, Hilo at Top of the Class
Study this: The University of Hawai‘i – and the Hilo campus specifically – is earning good grades in a number of key categories that make it a top-notch learning institution. That’s according to the U.S. News and World Report, which released its Best College Rankings on Sunday...
KITV.com
Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandvideonews.com
State Looks To Lease Hilo Country Club Condo Hotel Land
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi land board on Friday voted to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposals to lease the "improved public lands" on Banyan Drive. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to amend a prior action issuing a Request for Qualifications / Request for Proposals for a lease of public lands in the Banyan Drive resort area occupied by the Country Club Condo Hotel, in order to clarify that there will be no sale of the improvements – i.e. the hotel building.
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai’i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
URGENT: Hawaii shelter needs puppy fosters now!
With 26 puppies in their care and with more scheduled to arrive this week, HIHS urgently needs your help.
Security footage shows apparent Big Island wildcat
The run of mysterious wildcat sightings continues on the Big Island. This time, it was seen just a few miles from where it was first spotted and captured on grainy surveillance video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County To Host Virtual Job Fair
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Department of Parks and Recreation will participate in the job fair. UPDATE – (11:45 a.m. on Monday, September 12) The County of Hawaiʻi will hold a virtual job fair on two upcoming days: Wednesday,...
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
‘At-Risk’ Man Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, via an emailed media release that John Barbour, who was previously reported as missing and “at risk,” was located in Hilo in good health. Police thanked the public for its assistance with finding Barbour. Original story: Big...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie
A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Hilo woman stabbed father-in-law, took child: Prosecutor
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Hilo woman was charged on Friday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Komohana Gardens residential area. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Frances Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law who was caring for […]
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
civilbeat.org
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Granted Court Protection From Neighbors
A simmering dispute between a deputy prosecutor and his neighbors on the Big Island continues to deepen. Randall Winston “Bew” Albright has gone to court to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction against neighbors Micah and Jessica Gauthier, alleging the couple’s activities have caused him and his family to suffer emotional distress.
Waimea appears in Cover2 rankings for first time in school history
Waimea is one of the few undefeated teams left in the state at 4-0.
Hawaii man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl shower
On June 12, 2018, a man recorded a 15-year-old girl taking a shower without her consent, according to the Prosecuting office of Hawaii.
bigislandmusic.net
Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24
Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island’s own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
Hilo couple charged with conspiracy to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth
The County of Hawaii Prosecutor's Office said that two suspects were charged and accused of conspiracy to distribute over three pounds of meth and around 1,000 fentanyl pills on Friday, Aug. 12.
Comments / 3