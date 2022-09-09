Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire
Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
Kevin Nash Names Moment Backstage AEW Tension Went From Work To Shoot
Kevin Nash is well aware of the post-All Out brawl in the AEW locker room and he has some thoughts. Nash is no stranger to locker room incidents. He had an encounter with Roddy Piper once, and he went after The Nasty Boys with a bat after he felt the team took liberties with Scott Hall during a match in their WCW days.
Backstage News On CM Punk And The Elite's AEW Dynamite Status
Following the backstage altercation at AEW All Out, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have been removed from artwork for upcoming All Elite tapings, including Full Gear. This is due to a reported ongoing third-party investigation into the brawl, with none of the stars able to wrestle as it is ongoing. Many are suggesting that AEW has removed the stars from the promotional materials to ensure they aren't falsely advertising talent who aren't 100% certain to be on the shows.
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
Marty Jannetty Returns To The Hospital For Ongoing Issue
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannetty is in the hospital after undergoing surgery on his right ankle. The specific nature of the injury is unclear. Jannetty posted an update on his condition along with a photo of his ankle on Facebook. In the post, Jannetty joked about getting back in the ring soon.
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw
A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.
Wrestlers Who Were Able To Body Slam Andre The Giant
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "The Eighth Wonder of the World" Andre the Giant's prolific in-ring career speaks for itself. Andre Roussimoff, better known as Andre the Giant, made a name for himself around the world not only as a special attraction, but as a professional wrestling unicorn who could do things thought to be impossible for a man his size. Billed at 7'4 and 520 pounds at his heaviest, Andre could completely dominate his opponents, all while showcasing his unique breed of agility, athleticism, and footwork. However, he was also known for his giving nature in the ring. While he won more than 90 percent of his matches, Andre's selling ability could make good wrestlers look great. As a result, Andre wound up elevating an eclectic group of wrestlers all around the world over his illustrious 28-year career. Andre is now best known for his WrestleMania III match with Hulk Hogan, when Hogan did the unthinkable and body slammed the giant in front of a capacity crowd at the Pontiac Silverdome.
Omos On What Has Been 'Weird' Backstage The Past Few Months At WWE
Since his "NXT" live event debut back in 2019, the massively tall Omos has been a towering force in WWE, from teaming with AJ Styles to feuding against him, as well as competing in a singles match against Bobby Lashley at "WrestleMania 38." Now, in an interview with "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy," Omos is speaking out about some of the recent changes happening in the company, and how that has affected the backstage environment.
MVP Teases New Iteration Of The Hurt Business
MVP has dropped a major tease in terms of a potential new iteration of The Hurt Business, a WWE faction that was highly praised during the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured Bobby Lashley, who is currently the WWE United States Champion, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, in addition to MVP himself. WWE received criticism when Lashley turned on Benjamin and Alexander just before WrestleMania 37. The Hurt Business ended up reuniting, but the stable's momentum was lost, and they ended up disbanding again.
Claudio Castagnoli Confirms Why WWE Split Him From Paul Heyman
Prior to signing with AEW, Claudio Castagnoli wrestled for WWE from 2012 until February 2022 under the ring name Cesaro. For a short period of time onscreen, Castagnoli was deemed a "Paul Heyman Guy" and had Heyman as his manager and mouthpiece, dropping Zeb Colter during his feud with former partner Jack Swagger (now known as Jake Hager in AEW). The pairing of Heyman and Castagnoli did not last very long and current ROH World Champion Castagnoli discussed on The Kurt Angle Show why the gimmick was dropped.
PCO Names Top AEW Star He Wants A Match Against
PCO believes a showdown with one top AEW star is possible. If there's one thing PCO has figured out in the wrestling business, it's longevity. The former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion has aged like fine wine and remains a solid act at 54 years old. It was just near three years ago when PCO captured the ROH World Championship.
Sammy Guevara Seems To Confirm Change In AEW Plans
You may not have noticed, but it's been a little hectic in AEW recently, what with a backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the Elite. An incident such as that makes it easy to forget that Sammy Guevara has also gone through his share of drama backstage recently, and how that may have affected how things were planned for him going forward.
