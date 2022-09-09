We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "The Eighth Wonder of the World" Andre the Giant's prolific in-ring career speaks for itself. Andre Roussimoff, better known as Andre the Giant, made a name for himself around the world not only as a special attraction, but as a professional wrestling unicorn who could do things thought to be impossible for a man his size. Billed at 7'4 and 520 pounds at his heaviest, Andre could completely dominate his opponents, all while showcasing his unique breed of agility, athleticism, and footwork. However, he was also known for his giving nature in the ring. While he won more than 90 percent of his matches, Andre's selling ability could make good wrestlers look great. As a result, Andre wound up elevating an eclectic group of wrestlers all around the world over his illustrious 28-year career. Andre is now best known for his WrestleMania III match with Hulk Hogan, when Hogan did the unthinkable and body slammed the giant in front of a capacity crowd at the Pontiac Silverdome.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO